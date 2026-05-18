Frontdesk AI Launches Platform That Builds an AI Workforce From a Website URL in Under 60 Seconds

Pasted URL generates a unified AI receptionist, chatbot, SMS, email agents, and CRM for small businesses, with a free forever tier.

Frontdesk AI builds all your AI agents and software in under a minute and ships you an AI receptionist, chatbot, and CRM that already know your business.” — Ruchir Baronia, founder and CEO of Frontdesk AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontdesk AI , an AI COO platform for small and medium businesses, today launched a system that generates a complete AI workforce from a single website URL. The platform populates an AI receptionist, chatbot, SMS agents, email agents, and CRM with a business's own data in under 60 seconds, compressing a setup process that typically requires multiple vendors and weeks of work. Frontdesk AI bills the product as the world's first AI COO that rebuilds a business to run like a Fortune 500 enterprise.Small businesses today often stitch together a website builder, a phone system, a CRM, and a separate chatbot vendor, then wire them through integration tools. The result is fragmented customer data, missed leads, and an onboarding process that can stretch across weeks. Frontdesk AI has served more than 10,000 businesses and processed over 10 million AI customer interactions in the past year.With Frontdesk AI, a user pastes the URL of their existing website into the product. The platform's agent scrapes brand assets, copy, services, hours, locations, and contact information from the page, then provisions a full AI workforce populated with that data. The same business record powers the AI receptionist, chatbot, SMS agents, email agents, and CRM, so every customer-facing channel shares one source of truth.Key details of the Frontdesk AI launch:- Provisions a complete AI workforce in under 60 seconds from a single URL- Free forever starter tier; paid tiers unlock custom domains, higher call and message volume, advanced automation, and outbound features- Strongest fit verticals include property management, retail, full-service businesses, home builders, and multi-agent brokerages"Small businesses are stuck stitching together a website from one vendor, a phone system from another, and a CRM from a third, and none of them talk to each other," said Ruchir Baronia, founder and chief executive officer of Frontdesk AI. "Frontdesk AI builds all your AI agents and software in under a minute and ships you an AI receptionist, chatbot, and CRM that already know your business, all in one platform."Frontdesk AI is available today at https://myaifrontdesk.com About Frontdesk AIFrontdesk AI is an AI COO platform that builds a complete AI workforce for small and medium businesses from a single website URL. Headquartered in New York, Frontdesk AI has served more than 10,000 businesses and processed over 10 million AI customer interactions in the past year. The platform unifies website, AI receptionist, chatbot, SMS, email agents and CRM into one system where every customer-facing channel shares one brain. Frontdesk AI is backed by Pear VC. For more information, visit https://myaifrontdesk.com

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