Governor Newsom announces revised budget that eliminates California’s deficit, maintains investments for working families, healthcare, education, and businesses

The revised budget balances both the 2026-27 and 2027-28 fiscal years while making substantial progress in reducing long-term operating deficits in future years.

The revised budget does not propose significant new ongoing General Fund spending commitments. Instead, the Governor’s plan prioritizes fiscal restraint, long-term sustainability, and protecting the state against future economic volatility.

To strengthen California’s long-term position, the budget deposits $9.7 billion into the state’s Surplus Holding Account to help support future fiscal years and avoid overcommitting revenues during uncertain economic conditions. It also maintains nearly $30 billion in combined reserves — which has grown 30% since Governor Newsom took office — including a growing Rainy Day Fund balance.

While restoring fiscal stability, the revised budget continues major investments in affordability and essential services, including:

A $300 million investment to protect healthcare affordability after Trump’s failure to renew Affordable Care Act subsidies

A 50% tax cut for hundreds of thousands of new small businesses through lower LLC fees

A record $5 billion block grant for priorities such as teacher training and support

The largest special education investment in California history — a $2.4 billion ongoing increase

A $500 million investment to expand literacy and math support in high-need schools

A new $100 million disaster rebuilding fund to help wildfire survivors rebuild homes

New affordable housing reforms to reduce construction costs and build more housing

The full text of the Governor’s Budget summary document is available at ebudget.ca.gov. A fact sheet is available here.

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