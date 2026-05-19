Shamrock Roofing Sponsors an Executive Roofing Workshop in Miami, Set to Debut New AI-Powered CRM—TrussiAI

Garen Armstrong Exclusive Miami Roofing Workshop Sponsor Shamrock Roofing Trussi.ai Roofing CRM

Executive Director Garen Armstrong and team to present TrussiAI live to an invitation-only audience of 30 top contractors on May 22, 2026.

Roofing software wasn’t built for how contractors actually work, and that gap has cost the industry millions in lost opportunities.” — Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction today announced its sponsorship of a private, invitation-only executive workshop for roofing and home-improvement contractors taking place Friday, May 22, 2026, at The Palms Hotel & Spa in Miami Beach, Florida. Executive Director Garen Armstrong will lead Shamrock’s presence at the event and, alongside his team, formally introduce TrussiAI , a newly launched AI-powered CRM purpose-built for roofing contractors.The workshop, titled “How to Scale Past $10M by Turning Leads Into Revenue Using Systems and AI,” is limited to 30 qualified contractors and brings together leaders in marketing, sales operations, and growth strategy, including Mauricio Cardenal of Contractor Marketing Pros, Benny Fisher of Visionary Navigator, and Nehal Kaiser of Blue Hammer Roofing.The host network has previously generated more than 250,000 inbound leads and tracked over $150M in revenue across 500+ contractor partners. “Roofing software wasn’t built for how contractors actually work, and that gap has cost the industry millions in lost opportunities,” said Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction. “Trussi.ai is the answer. We built it for the field, the back office, and everyone in between, one intelligent system that keeps every job on track from first call to final invoice. Bringing it to a room of serious operators in Miami is exactly the kind of conversation that drives our industry forward.”TrussiAI unifies the entire contractor workflow, sales, production, and back office, inside one intelligent platform. Key capabilities include:Smart Pipeline with AI-powered lead scoring and follow-up remindersEstimates & Proposals via a drag-and-drop builder with dynamic branding and one-click PDF generationCrew Scheduling & Visibility with real-time updates, foreman access, and auto-generated crew notesDocument Management with digital signatures, compliance tracking, and auto-organization for contracts, COCs, and change ordersInvoicing & Payments with payment tracking across insurance, customer, and financing, plus job-level P&LMobile App for iOS and Android, built for use in the fieldExecutive Roofing Workshop Event Details:What: Private executive workshop for roofing and home-improvement contractorsWhen: Friday, May 22, 2026 · 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM ESTWhere: The Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140Capacity: Limited to 30 qualified contractors; an application is requiredApply: contractormarketingpros.net/miami-eventAbout Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionHeadquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is a roofing contractor serving the Kansas City metro and surrounding markets, committed to advancing the industry through quality workmanship, customer-first service, and operational innovation. Under the leadership of Executive Director Garen Armstrong, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has expanded its technology footprint to include the development and rollout of TrussiAI roofing CRM, an AI-powered platform designed to help roofing contractors close more jobs, run leaner operations, and grow profitably. Garen Armstrong leads Shamrock’s go-to-market efforts for Trussi.ai across the United States.About TrussiAITrussiAI is the intelligent CRM that helps roofing contractors manage leads, crews, estimates, and jobs with AI that actually makes them money. Learn more or join the waitlist at trussi.ai.

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