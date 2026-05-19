Shamrock Roofing Sponsors an Executive Roofing Workshop in Miami, Set to Debut New AI-Powered CRM—TrussiAI
Executive Director Garen Armstrong and team to present TrussiAI live to an invitation-only audience of 30 top contractors on May 22, 2026.
The workshop, titled “How to Scale Past $10M by Turning Leads Into Revenue Using Systems and AI,” is limited to 30 qualified contractors and brings together leaders in marketing, sales operations, and growth strategy, including Mauricio Cardenal of Contractor Marketing Pros, Benny Fisher of Visionary Navigator, and Nehal Kaiser of Blue Hammer Roofing.
The host network has previously generated more than 250,000 inbound leads and tracked over $150M in revenue across 500+ contractor partners. “Roofing software wasn’t built for how contractors actually work, and that gap has cost the industry millions in lost opportunities,” said Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction. “Trussi.ai is the answer. We built it for the field, the back office, and everyone in between, one intelligent system that keeps every job on track from first call to final invoice. Bringing it to a room of serious operators in Miami is exactly the kind of conversation that drives our industry forward.”
TrussiAI unifies the entire contractor workflow, sales, production, and back office, inside one intelligent platform. Key capabilities include:
Smart Pipeline with AI-powered lead scoring and follow-up reminders
Estimates & Proposals via a drag-and-drop builder with dynamic branding and one-click PDF generation
Crew Scheduling & Visibility with real-time updates, foreman access, and auto-generated crew notes
Document Management with digital signatures, compliance tracking, and auto-organization for contracts, COCs, and change orders
Invoicing & Payments with payment tracking across insurance, customer, and financing, plus job-level P&L
Mobile App for iOS and Android, built for use in the field
Executive Roofing Workshop Event Details:
What: Private executive workshop for roofing and home-improvement contractors
When: Friday, May 22, 2026 · 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST
Where: The Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Capacity: Limited to 30 qualified contractors; an application is required
Apply: contractormarketingpros.net/miami-event
About Shamrock Roofing and Construction
Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is a roofing contractor serving the Kansas City metro and surrounding markets, committed to advancing the industry through quality workmanship, customer-first service, and operational innovation. Under the leadership of Executive Director Garen Armstrong, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has expanded its technology footprint to include the development and rollout of TrussiAI roofing CRM, an AI-powered platform designed to help roofing contractors close more jobs, run leaner operations, and grow profitably. Garen Armstrong leads Shamrock’s go-to-market efforts for Trussi.ai across the United States.
About TrussiAI
TrussiAI is the intelligent CRM that helps roofing contractors manage leads, crews, estimates, and jobs with AI that actually makes them money. Learn more or join the waitlist at trussi.ai.
Shae Adams
Shamrock Roofing & Construction
+1 913-850-6556
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