Cambridge-derived brain health company Prema Cognition closes funding round to advance early dementia detection

Prema Cognition founders - Dr Julia Cooney and Cameron Kirkpatrick

Company’s memory precision assessment, “PREMAZ,” detects subtle cognitive changes years before traditional tests, supporting earlier intervention and prevention

Our test shifts the detection window years earlier, providing a far more sensitive way of identifying subtle changes in memory.” — Dr Julia Cooney, founder and CEO of Prema Cognition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prema Cognition , a digital health company developing novel technology for the early detection of dementia, has closed an oversubscribed £550,000 funding round, led by SFC Capital. The company initially set out to raise £500,000, ultimately exceeding its target due to strong investor demand.The funding will support the expansion of clinical datasets to further validate the technology, alongside progress towards regulatory pathways and broader deployment across healthcare and research settings.The company, co-founded by Dr Julia Cooney, MD , who was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year, and commercial lead Cameron Kirkpatrick. The team is developing a digital cognitive testing platform designed to detect subtle changes in memory that can appear decades before a formal dementia diagnosis. Its memory test, PREMAZ, identifies at-risk patients years earlier than existing tools, opening a critical window for early detection and intervention.Alongside SFC Capital, the round brings together a highly experienced group of angel investors spanning pharma, biotech, enterprise software, and longevity, including follow-on investment from existing backers and new strategic angels.This includes Jasbir Singh, a Basel-based serial entrepreneur with 35+ years of experience across enterprise software and life sciences, and Steve Hartman, former general counsel and head of M&A at a NYSE-listed leader in solutions for life science and other innovators, who brings expertise in governance and strategic transactions. They are joined by Keith Williams, a biotech entrepreneur with 30+ years of experience across pharma and SaaS, and Yin Chao Lee, a Singapore-based longevity investor focused on preventative healthcare technologies.Individually, each investor brings exceptional experience. Collectively, they form a network that spans the full lifecycle of a company, from early-stage product development through to global scale and exit. With this team behind it, Prema Cognition is strategically positioned to execute at pace and define a new standard in early brain health detection.Prema Cognition is further supported by a scientific and clinical advisory group, including Dr Helena Gellersen, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Cambridge whose work on memory precision underpins the technology, and Dr Ravi Badge, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist who advises on clinical pathways and applications in contact sport populations. He has supported athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and holds leadership roles within BOSTAA and the British International Doctors Association.“Many new therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions are designed to work at the earliest stages of the disease process,” said Dr Julia Cooney, founder and CEO of Prema Cognition. “However, most existing cognitive tests detect impairment only once irreversible damage has already occurred. Our test shifts the detection window years earlier, providing a far more sensitive way of identifying subtle changes in memory.” As new disease-modifying therapies for dementia begin to emerge, the need for earlier detection is more crucial than ever.Prema Cognition’s platform, PREMAZ, developed from a decade of research at the University of Cambridge Memory Lab, is already deployed in 30+ clinics across the UK and US, with ongoing expansion across healthcare and research settings. The company will also present at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in London this July, as it continues to generate and validate real-world data to support broader adoption across clinical and research environments.About Prema CognitionPrema Cognition is a digital healthtech company focused on earlier detection of dementia. It is the company behind PREMAZ, a digital cognitive assessment created in collaboration with the University of Cambridge Memory Lab. PREMAZ is designed to identify subtle changes in cognitive decline long before symptoms appear. By translating advanced neuroscience into a clinician-ready digital tool, Prema Cognition is enabling earlier intervention and supporting research into brain health. The platform is already in use across clinics and research settings in the UK and US. Prema Cognition was co-founded by medical doctor Dr. Julia Cooney, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and Cameron Kirkpatrick.

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