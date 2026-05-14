Sonora BIM Launches Nearshore Engineering Studio Serving U.S. Steel Fabricators and Architects

Expert talent providing premium architectural plans through nearshoring, delivering world-class design quality from Mexico to U.S. clients.

AISC-compliant steel detailing, Tekla modeling, and Revit drafting from a senior team in Sonora — same time zone as U.S. projects, native English.

Offshore wins on a rate sheet and stops there. Once you account for rework, RFI cycle time, and translating requirements at midnight, the math changes.” — Ivan Quijada, Founder, Sonora BIM

HERMOSILLO, SONORA, MEXICO, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonora BIM, a nearshore engineering studio delivering BIM services and steel detailing to U.S. construction clients, has launched operations from a physical office in Hermosillo, Sonora. The firm offers AISC-compliant shop drawings , Tekla structural models, Revit production sets , and photoreal renderings to steel fabricators, structural engineers, architects, general contractors, and developers across the United States.The launch comes as U.S. fabricators and architecture firms face sustained detailing and documentation backlogs, with in-house hourly costs running $85 to $135 and offshore alternatives carrying language overhead, 12-hour time offsets, and elevated rework rates. Sonora BIM is positioning a third option: senior engineers in the same business day, native English on every call, and rates between offshore and domestic."Offshore wins on a rate sheet and stops there. Once you account for rework, RFI cycle time, and the cost of a project manager translating requirements at midnight, the math changes," said Ivan Quijada, founder of Sonora BIM. "Nearshore from Sonora means the same business hours your team already keeps, engineers who grew up serving U.S. industry, and a drive away, not a flight, when the project warrants it."Sonora does not observe daylight saving time, placing the team on Phoenix time year-round and within standard U.S. business hours from coast to coast. Hermosillo sits roughly six hours by road from Phoenix and ten from Los Angeles, allowing in-person collaboration on projects that require it.The studio delivers across the toolchain U.S. firms already use: Tekla Structures, Revit, AutoCAD, Advance Steel, Twinmotion, SketchUp, Lumion, and Unreal Engine. Work is produced to AISC 360, AWS D1.1, NISD detailing references, NCS, AIA CAD standards, and IBC compliance documentation, and can be matched to firm-specific conventions once documented.The firm serves six core segments: steel fabricators needing production-ready shop drawings without rework; structural engineers handling detailing overflow; architects scaling Revit production and visualization; general contractors managing shop drawing review and trade coordination; real estate developers requiring rendering and entitlement-ready documentation; and industrial and precast clients needing heavy structural detailing.Sonora BIM's engagement model is built around fixed-scope, fixed-timeline pricing rather than open-ended hourly billing. Quotes are returned within 24 to 48 hours of scope receipt. Each project includes two revision rounds by default, with internal QC sign-off before submittal.The choice of Hermosillo as a base reflects the region's four-decade history of serving U.S. industry. Sonora's industrial corridor has supported Ford, Caterpillar, Boeing, and the broader automotive supply chain since the 1980s, producing a generation of bilingual engineers and AISC-trained detailers with deep familiarity with American clients, codes, and conventions."We are not a freelancer marketplace and we are not a 200-person factory," Quijada said. "It is a physical office staffed by licensed architects and engineers who own the work end to end. That is the standard U.S. clients should expect from a nearshore partner."About Sonora BIMSonora BIM is a nearshore engineering studio headquartered in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, providing BIM services, steel detailing, Tekla modeling, Revit drafting, and architectural rendering to construction industry clients across the United States. The firm operates on U.S. time zones, delivers in native English, and works to American codes and standards. More information at sonorabim.com.

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