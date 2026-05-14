Integrity Landscapes Rebrands as Integrity Pool Scapes, Expanding Focus on Custom Pools and Outdoor Living Spaces

Metro East's trusted landscaping company announces new name and sharpened vision for complete backyard transformations throughout the St. Louis area

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrity Landscapes, a trusted name in outdoor design and installation throughout the St. Louis Metro East area, has officially rebranded as Integrity Pool Scapes, marking a significant evolution in the company's focus and service offerings. The new name reflects the company's growing specialization in custom inground pool installation and complete outdoor living design, building on years of established expertise in the greater St. Louis market.While the name has changed, the foundation hasn't. Integrity Pool Scapes brings the same team, the same craftsmanship standards and the same commitment to responsive, dependable service that St. Louis and Metro East homeowners have come to rely on. What has changed is the scope and direction of the work, with the company now centered on delivering full backyard transformations that go well beyond traditional landscaping into custom pools, outdoor kitchens, covered patios, pavilions, pergolas, custom decks , fire features and the complete outdoor living environments that tie all of those elements together.The company's service area spans St. Louis, Missouri and the Metro East Illinois region, including Edwardsville, Belleville, O'Fallon, Collinsville, Alton, East St. Louis and surrounding communities. Integrity Pool Scapes handles every aspect of a backyard project in-house, from the initial 3D design rendering that lets clients visualize the finished space before construction begins, through installation and completion.The rebrand comes at a time when demand for custom pool installation and outdoor living projects throughout the St. Louis Metro East area has grown significantly, with homeowners increasingly investing in backyard spaces that function as true extensions of the home rather than underutilized square footage. Integrity Pool Scapes is positioned to meet that demand with a team and a process that has been refined through years of hands-on project experience across the region.About Integrity Pool ScapesIntegrity Pool Scapes is a custom pool and outdoor living contractor serving St. Louis, Missouri and the Metro East Illinois area. The company specializes in inground pool installation, outdoor kitchens, covered patios, pavilions, pergolas, custom decks, fire features, retaining walls, concrete and full backyard design and build projects. Every project begins with an in-house 3D design rendering and is completed by an experienced team committed to craftsmanship, communication and results. Financing is available through HFS Financial.

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