The Neon Museum Executive Director Addresses the Legacy of Collecting at Free Seminar

Aaron Berger, Executive Director and CEO of The Neon Museum 2026 CCA Show Poster

Aaron Berger is a featured speaker at Casino Collectibles Association’s annual show June 18-20 in Las Vegas

The Casino Collectibles Association’s 33rd annual show is a must-see event for anybody who is fascinated by gaming history.” — Casino Collectibles Association

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nowhere is there a larger collection of Las Vegas casino memorabilia than at The Neon Museum, home to the iconic signage that helped define the glittering image of the gambling mecca of the world.Aaron Berger, Executive Director and CEO of The Neon Museum, will be a featured speaker at World’s Largest Casino Collectibles Show scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 18-20, 2026, in Exhibit Hall D at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. Berger will call on his 20-plus years of museum leadership to talk about the legacy of collecting and importance of The Neon Museum’s iconic signage to the history of Las Vegas.Under Berger’s leadership, The Neon Museum has enjoyed regional, national, and international media attention through print, web, podcast and television. The Neon Museum was recognized alongside The Metropolitan, The Getty, and the Smithsonian as one of the top 26 museums in America by Travel + Leisure and USA Today awarded “The Best Pop Culture Museum.” Museum leadership has become the authority on arts & culture and architecture in Las Vegas by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Travel Weekly, The Times, Forbes, and more.Berger will host one of four educational seminars related to gaming history put on in conjunction with the Casino Collectibles Association’s 33rd annual casino memorabilia show. His seminar will be presented free of charge across the hall from the show floor in the Joshua Room of the South Point Hotel at 8 AM on Thursday June 18th. He will also be on the show floor at 10 AM to meet and greet attendees.About the ShowThe Casino Collectibles Association’s 33rd annual show is a must-see event for anybody who is fascinated by gaming history. The show features the greatest single-location collection of the iconic artifacts and mementos that bring casino history, and memories, to life. Many are symbols of past gaming grandeur that are gone or becoming rare; souvenirs from when the casinos wanted customers to pocket their branded keepsakes as reminders of a memorable experience. Things like gaming chips of all denominations, gaming tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, ashtrays, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, casino photos, post cards, signs, table felt – just about anything a casino could put its name on. Over 30 worldwide dealers will be on hand to offer attendees the unique opportunity to examine, buy, sell, or trade casino collectibles.The exhibition is the annual educational effort of the Casino Collectibles Association, a non-profit club with hundreds of members who passionately share the hobby of collecting and preserving the past. Show hours are June 18, 10 AM – 5 PM (admission $10), June 19, 9 AM – 4 PM (admission $5), and admission is free June 20 and from 9 AM until 4 PM. Admission is free every day for First Responders, Active Military and Casino Employees with appropriate ID.###High resolution Aaron Berger photos available here.Download high resolution show images available hereABOUT THE CASINO COLLECTIBLES ASSOCIATIONThe Casino Collectibles Association, (CCA) is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) club devoted to the hobby of collecting casino memorabilia and preserving casino gaming history. The club is a resource for information and history of gaming artifacts, including one of the largest archives of gaming manufacturer records and casino gaming chips.An educational project of the CCA, the Museum of Gaming History (MoGH) comprises an expanding series of fascinating casino memorabilia kiosk exhibits in Las Vegas located within The El Cortez and Plaza casinos, and the Mob and National Atomic Testing museums and Spinettis Gaming Supplies. The MoGH also puts on free gaming history seminars at the annual CCA show and maintains the ChipGuide, the world’s largest catalog of casino chips and collectibles, currently featuring over 334,000 collectible items from 32,000 casinos worldwide. MoGH plans are underway to expand public access to the club’s treasure trove of casino history.Editor’s note: The Casino Collectibles Association is the dba of the Casino Chip & Gaming Token Collectors Club.

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