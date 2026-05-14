Federal Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged DEA and Lower Makefield Police Wrong-House Raid in Yardley, Pennsylvania

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McLaughlin Family Alleges Federal Agents and Police Executed Wrong-Address Raid, Held Family at Gunpoint During Early-Morning Warrant Operation

The allegations in this complaint describe every family’s worst nightmare.” — Brian Fritz

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A federal civil rights lawsuit involving an alleged wrong-house DEA raid and alleged Fourth Amendment violations has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (case #2:26-cv-03281) on behalf of the McLaughlin family against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Lower Makefield Township, Lower Makefield Police Chief Kenneth Coluzzi, unidentified Lower Makefield police officers, and unidentified DEA agents.The lawsuit stems from what the complaint describes as a wrong-address police raid carried out at the family’s home in Yardley, Pennsylvania, located in Bucks County. According to the complaint, law enforcement officers and DEA agents allegedly executed a warrant at 907 Morgan Drive instead of the intended address at 905 Morgan Drive during an early-morning operation on May 16, 2024.According to the complaint, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the McLaughlin family was asleep inside their home when officers began aggressively banging on the front door before allegedly using a battering ram to forcibly breach the entrance. The lawsuit alleges officers entered the residence with assault rifles drawn while conducting the warrant operation.The complaint alleges Robert McLaughlin was physically restrained, handcuffed, and removed from the home while partially clothed. The lawsuit further alleges that his wife, Christine McLaughlin, and two children were forced outside in pajamas and underwear and detained at gunpoint on the family’s front lawn by law enforcement officers and DEA agents.According to the lawsuit, members of the McLaughlin family repeatedly identified themselves and informed officers of their correct address during the incident. The complaint alleges the family continued to be detained until a superior officer later acknowledged that law enforcement had entered the wrong residence.“The allegations in this complaint describe every family’s worst nightmare,” said Brian Fritz, partner at Fritz & Bianculli Law Firm LLC . “Our clients were asleep in their own home when armed officers broke down their door, pointed weapons at them, and detained them despite clear indications they had the wrong address. This lawsuit seeks accountability for the profound emotional and constitutional harms the McLaughlin family suffered.”The federal lawsuit alleges violations of the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution and includes claims involving unlawful search and seizure, unlawful detention, false imprisonment, assault, battery, negligence, invasion of privacy, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and failures involving police training, supervision, and warrant execution procedures.The complaint further alleges the McLaughlin family suffered severe emotional and psychological trauma following the alleged wrong-house raid, including anxiety, nightmares, hypervigilance, sleep disturbances, fear of being inside their own home, and other PTSD-related symptoms.The complaint alleges officers failed to properly verify the target residence before forcibly entering the McLaughlin family’s home and continued detaining the family even after information allegedly made clear they were not the intended subjects of the warrant operation.The case was filed on May 13, 2026, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.About Fritz & Bianculli Law Firm LLCFritz & Bianculli, LLC is a Pennsylvania-based law firm representing individuals and families in complex civil litigation, catastrophic injury, civil rights, constitutional law, and wrongful conduct matters. Learn more at www.fbesq.com and contact the firm at info@fbesq.com.

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