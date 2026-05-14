Auditor General DeFoor Serves as Keynote Speaker for Harrisburg University’s 19th Commencement; Encourages Students to Create Their Own Blueprint

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today served as the keynote speaker at the 19th commencement of Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, where he spoke to both undergraduate and graduate students about his personal journey and experience as a Harrisburg University alumni.

“I know firsthand the hard work, sacrifice and determination it took for each of you to reach the milestone you’re celebrating, because not too long ago, I was one of you,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We each have experienced the same successes and setbacks on our journey to graduation.”

Auditor General DeFoor received an associate’s degree from Harrisburg Area Community College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He then went on to earn his master’s degree in project management from Harrisburg University in 2015. During his remarks, he talked about the barriers he had to overcome to pursue a career in auditing and spoke about the skills he learned at Harrisburg University that helped him in the role he has today.

“When I came back home to Harrisburg University, I was ready to refine my skills to prepare me for the next part of my journey, public service. I took the knowledge I developed from making mistakes and moved past obstacles that I thought were insurmountable. That’s what your Harrisburg University degree provides to you.”

“Create your own blueprint and make it one that opens doors and elevates others. The lessons I share with you, share them with the next generation. Empower them to achieve and succeed, teach them that the journey is just as rewarding as the lessons you learn along the way, guide them and others to show that your past failures, no matter how bad, are only a temporary problem that has a permanent solution. And, by all means, remain humble.”

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Media Contact: April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov