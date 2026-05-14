Sommer Ray Co-Founds Tempted, a New Canned Dirty Shirley Launching Today on Gopuff

Sommer Ray holds a can of Tempted at the brand's campaign shoot, available now on Gopuff.

The canned Dirty Shirley co-founded by Sommer Ray hits Gopuff today.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand co-founded by social media personality and entrepreneur Sommer Ray, officially launches today on Gopuff in select markets, with retail placement at ShopRite and independent liquor stores. Broader distribution is planned in the coming months.Tempted is a canned Dirty Shirley, a cherry and pomegranate cocktail with hints of lime and light carbonation, designed to be balanced rather than overly sweet. The brand was built to fill a gap that Sommer Ray identified firsthand: despite the Dirty Shirley's rise as one of the most-ordered drinks at bars across the country, no canned version existed that actually did it justice.Tempted was not a licensing deal or a late-stage equity arrangement. Sommer Ray co-founded the brand from scratch alongside co-founders Yoni Bierig, Joel Sanger, Everett Mussen, and Katie Pollack, with the founding team obsessing over formulation, packaging, and distribution strategy from day one."I've been ordering Dirty Shirleys at bars for years," said Sommer Ray. "Every time I'd look for something like it in a can, I came up empty. I didn't want to just put my name on something. I wanted to actually build the drink I'd been looking for."The result is Tempted: a ready-to-drink cocktail crafted for consumers who know what they want and have been waiting for a canned option that delivers.Tempted launches in two flavors, both built around the classic Dirty Shirley profile of cherry, pomegranate, and a squeeze of lime, with light carbonation and a formulation designed for balance over sweetness. The brand's packaging reflects the same sensibility: bold, clean, and designed to stand out on shelf and in hand.Tempted is available starting today on Gopuff in select markets, offering consumers immediate on-demand access at launch. Retail placement at select ShopRite and independent liquor stores accompanies the Gopuff debut, with plans for significantly expanded distribution in the months ahead, including a push into Florida.The Gopuff partnership reflects a deliberate go-to-market strategy: reaching consumers where they already shop for convenience, and putting the product directly in the hands of the on-demand audience most likely to be Dirty Shirley fans.Tempted represents a broader shift in how creators are entering the consumer packaged goods space, moving beyond endorsements and equity stakes to co-founding brands from the ground up. Sommer Ray brings not only a highly engaged audience of millions of followers but a genuine consumer perspective that shaped every aspect of the product.Co-founder Yoni Bierig noted: "Sommer wasn't a consultant on this. She was in the room for every decision. That's what makes Tempted different. The product exists because she lived the problem."The brand's origin story, a consumer who loved a drink, couldn't find it in a can, and built it herself, is central to how Tempted will connect with its audience. In a crowded RTD market, authenticity is the differentiator, and Tempted's founding story is one that's genuinely hard to manufacture.About TemptedTempted is a ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand co-founded by Sommer Ray, Yoni Bierig, Joel Sanger, Everett Mussen, and Katie Pollack. Inspired by the classic Dirty Shirley, Tempted is crafted with cherry and pomegranate flavors, hints of lime, and light carbonation, designed to be the canned version of the drink fans have been ordering at bars for years. Tempted launches May 14th on Gopuff, with retail availability at ShopRite and independent stores and broader distribution planned for the coming months.For additional brand information, visit drinktempted.com

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