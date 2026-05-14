Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,385 in the last 365 days.

Stephen I. Miran submits his resignation as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, effective when or shortly before his successor on the Board is sworn in

May 14, 2026

Stephen I. Miran submits his resignation as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, effective when or shortly before his successor on the Board is sworn in

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Stephen I. Miran submitted his resignation Thursday as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, effective when or shortly before his successor on the Board is sworn in. He has been a member of the Board since September 16, 2025, when he took office to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2026.

Prior to his appointment to the Board, Dr. Miran served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Donald J. Trump. He previously worked as a senior strategist at Hudson Bay Capital Management and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research. From 2020 to 2021, Dr. Miran served as senior adviser for economic policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He worked in financial markets for a decade before joining the Treasury.

Dr. Miran received a B.A. in economics, philosophy, and mathematics from Boston University. He earned a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University.

A copy of his resignation letter is attached.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stephen I. Miran submits his resignation as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, effective when or shortly before his successor on the Board is sworn in

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.