BENJAMIN SCHULTZ REIMAGINES LED ZEPPELIN’S 'THE RAIN SONG' FEATURING BEKKA BRAMLETT

Benjamin Schultz, multi-instrumentalist and producer who jammed with Jimi Hendrix at 17 and played alongside Robert Plant and Stephen Stills, reimagines Zeppelin's "The Rain Song" featuring Bekka Bramlett. Click to enlarge image. Bekka Bramlett, a former member of Mick Fleetwood's band The Zoo ('91–'92) and Fleetwood Mac ('93–'95), is the daughter of legendary duo Delaney & Bonnie. She performed at City Winery NYC during “Acoustic Evening With John Oates.” (Photo: Steve Mack/S.D. Mack/Alamy) In the mid-1990s, Schultz joined Ray Brinker, Jon Butcher, and Leland Sklar in Barefoot Servants, scoring a Top 5 single with “Box of Miracles” and completing a 69-city U.S. tour in just 90 days. L-R: Sklar, Shultz, Brinker, Butcher. Photo/Ben Schultz. Click image.

The legacy artist and producer behind sessions with Buddy Miles, Jimi Hendrix, and rock royalty returns with his most cinematic recording yet.

The veteran session ace delivers gritty guitars and contemporary, catchy pop-metal. Schultz can shift seamlessly from one generation to the next.” — Guitar World/Per Hoffman

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some musicians spend decades shaping rock history without ever standing at the center of the spotlight. Benjamin Schultz is one of them.Schultz is a producer, engineer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist whose career spans more than five decades of American rock. He has worked with Robert Plant, Belinda Carlisle (including two tracks with George Harrison), Ric Ocasek, Stephen Stills, Rod Stewart, Johnny Winter, and B.B. King, earning a reputation as one of the industry’s most versatile studio craftsmen — a true Swiss Army knife of rock and roll.Now, Schultz steps forward with one of the most ambitious recordings of his career, a cinematic reinterpretation of Led Zeppelin’s “The Rain Song” featuring powerhouse vocalist Bekka Bramlett.The recording does not attempt to replicate the original. Instead, it expands it into something darker, more spacious, and deeply human, shaped by decades of lived musical experience.“When I decided to cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘The Rain Song,’ I always felt it was meant to be the follow-up to ‘Stairway to Heaven,’” Schultz says. “So I approached it the way I always imagined it should have sounded. Then Bekka Bramlett came into the picture and took it to an entirely different level. When she added her background vocals to this track, suddenly it became something else – Zeppelin with layered harmonies and a darker, emotional feel. We ended up creating a version that feels completely our own while still honoring the spirit of the original.”Bramlett brings a lineage steeped in rock and soul history. The daughter of Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett, she grew up surrounded by artists including George Harrison and Eric Clapton before beginning her professional career. Over the years, she has performed with Robert Plant, Billy Joel, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Buddy Guy, and Dwight Yoakam, and from 1993 to 1995, she was a member of Fleetwood Mac during Stevie Nicks’ departure from the group.On “The Rain Song,” Bramlett’s voice becomes the emotional center of the recording, shifting between strength and vulnerability with a lived-in depth that reshapes the song’s original atmosphere.“I sent Bekka the track with no direction because I already knew she was the perfect voice for it,” Schultz says. “Three days later, she delivered far more than I could have hoped for. The lead vocals were perfect."For the recording, Schultz handles guitars, bass, production, engineering, mixing, mastering, and live drum editing and programming, continuing the multi-instrumental, full-spectrum studio approach that has defined his career. Bramlett provides lead vocals and vocal production on both “The Rain Song” and another (forthcoming) single “It Hurts Me Too,” slated for release next month, while Patrick Caccia performs live drums on, giving the track an organic rhythmic foundation beneath its layered production.The release represents more than a reinterpretation of a classic to Schultz. It reflects a lifetime spent absorbing music from every angle.Schultz says working with Bramlett was a synchronous experience. He first met Bramlett through her mother, legendary singer Bonnie Bramlett, during the late 1970s while moving through the same Los Angeles music circles surrounding Stephen Stills, Tim Bogert, and the Hollywood Roxy Theatre scene. Years later, their paths would continue crossing through studio sessions and recording projects.“I was opening for Stephen Stills at the Roxy for three nights with my band Pipedream featuring Tim Bogert,” Schultz recalls. “I had already been spending a lot of time around Stephen and recording with him when I first met Bonnie at a holiday dinner at Stephen’s house. Bonnie brought Bekka to one of the Roxy shows. At the time, she was only 12 years old.” Years later, while he was working with Rick Knowles recording projects involving The Graces, Gregg Alexander, and Belinda Carlisle at Cherokee Studios, Bekka was working there behind the desk. “We kept crossing paths through the years until we eventually reconnected in Nashville.”Born in New York City and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Schultz showed signs of musical fixation almost immediately. He was experimenting with rhythm on household objects and piano before the age of three. By five he had taken up trumpet. By seven he was playing guitar and performing in school ensembles. By thirteen he held a union card and was already working professionally.In his teenage years, Schultz had already found himself in rooms that most musicians only read about. One of the most enduring memories came during a live performance when B.B. King placed his guitar Lucille into Schultz’s hands in front of an audience and told him, “I’m gonna hand this young man Lucille and go get a scotch and soda.” Schultz was seventeen.After studying at Berklee College of Music and the New England Conservatory under pioneering jazz theorist George Russell, Schultz moved into the world of elite recording studios, like the legendary 3rd Street Record Plant in Los Angeles. Throughout the 1970s and beyond, Schultz became known as a rare studio polymath capable of composing, producing, engineering, arranging, and performing across nearly every layer of a recording.One of his most significant collaborations came with Buddy Miles, the drummer and vocalist known for his work with Jimi Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys. Schultz produced, engineered, composed, and performed extensively on Miles’ mid-'70s albums "More Miles Per Gallon" and "Bicentennial Gathering of the Tribes," projects that blended rock, funk, soul, and psychedelia into a singular creative statement.In the mid-1990s, Schultz joined Ray Brinker, Jon Butcher, and Leland Sklar in Barefoot Servants, scoring a Top 5 single with “Box of Miracles” and completing a 69-city U.S. tour in just 90 days. Earlier in his career, his band The Original Wizard became a regional force in Florida, opening for Iron Butterfly, Chicago, Mountain, Rod Stewart, and The Allman Brothers Band, and performing at the legendary Goose Lake Pop Festival before an estimated crowd of more than 600,000 people.Benjamin Schultz’s “The Rain Song” featuring Bekka Bramlett is available now on all streaming platforms.

Meet the man who has played, jammed, recorded, or toured with Hendrix, Zeppelin, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Freddie King, Rod Stewart and the list goes on.

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