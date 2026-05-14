Gowan Milling Expands Manufacturing Facility in Blytheville, Arkansas

Company celebrates ribbon cutting for facility expansion

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (May 14, 2026) – Gowan Milling announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Blytheville, Arkansas. The company is investing more than $8.7 million as part of the expansion and expects to create 34 new jobs over the next five years.

"This facility represents a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy in North America. Blytheville gives us the infrastructure, the talent, and the proximity to the agricultural heartland we need to serve our customers at the highest level,” said Richard Suarez, General Manager of Gowan Milling. “We are deeply grateful for the outstanding support we have received from Governor Sanders and her administration, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Mississippi County, and the Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Their commitment to making this expansion a reality has been nothing short of exceptional, and it reflects the kind of partnership that makes Arkansas a truly outstanding place to do business."

Company executives joined state and local officials in Blytheville on Thursday for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the expansion announcement.

“Agriculture is Arkansas’ number one industry, and the solutions provided by Gowan Milling play a critical part in our producers’ success,” said Governor Sanders. “Not only will the expansion of their facility be an incredible investment in Blytheville and the surrounding communities, but it will also offer critical support to the farmers who feed and fuel Arkansas and America alike.”

The expansion will enable Gowan Milling to increase its manufacturing capabilities at the Blytheville facility to meet customers’ needs. Gowan Milling’s Blytheville facility has a range of manufacturing capabilities, including herbicide pan granulation, extruded granulation, and the production of suspension concentrates.

“In northeastern Arkansas, Gowan Milling has found a new home and is steadily growing thanks to the region’s strong business climate and workforce,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Gowan Milling is celebrating its expansion with a ribbon cutting, and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with them. Congratulations to Gowan, the City of Blytheville, and Mississippi County on this expansion.”

“Gowan Milling’s expansion is another strong example of the continued growth we are seeing across Mississippi County. This project brings new jobs, strengthens our local economy, and reinforces the county’s role as an important center for agriculture and manufacturing in Arkansas,” said Mississippi County Judge John Alan Nelson. “We are proud to celebrate this milestone with Gowan Milling and appreciate the company’s continued commitment to Mississippi County. Agriculture has long been a cornerstone of our region’s economy, and companies like Gowan Milling help ensure that industry continues to grow and innovate. We look forward to supporting their success for many years to come.”

"Gowan Milling’s expansion in Blytheville is a strong vote of confidence in Mississippi County’s workforce and business climate,” said Mallory Darby, vice president of Mississippi County Economic Development. “This investment not only creates new jobs but also strengthens our region’s role in supporting Arkansas’s agricultural and manufacturing economy."

“We are obviously excited that Gowan Milling is part of the industrial landscape of Mississippi County,” said Liz Smith, executive director of the Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “They have already proven to be a committed community member, and we are committed to the growth and success of our industries.”

Gowan Milling will be hiring for multiple positions, including formulators, maintenance technicians, lab technicians, and forklift operators. To learn more and to apply for roles, visit www.gowanco.com/careers.

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About Gowan Milling

Gowan Group is a global, family-owned agriculture solutions business headquartered in Yuma, AZ, U.S.A. Gowan specializes in developing, marketing, and manufacturing global agriculture inputs such as crop protection products, seeds, and fertilizers. Gowan began in 1962 as a local crop consultancy business helping growers identify the right crop protection solutions to help their farms thrive. Today, Gowan has over 45 entities in 19 countries and sales in over 70 countries. Across the world, the Gowan Tribe strives to understand the needs of local markets and provide solutions to critical pest problems. Using sound science and the coordination of regulatory, marketing, and sales expertise, Gowan then brings products to market that are essential for growers.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission