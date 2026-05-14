Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to Co-Headline the First-Ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show

FIFA Global Citizen Halftime Show Co-Headliners

Set to be Most Viewed Halftime Show in History, and First to Create Impact for Children Around the World

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Kit : Click here to download artwork and assetsGlobal Citizen and FIFA today announced that Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will co-headline the historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show, taking place on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at New York New Jersey Stadium. For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, the final will feature a Halftime Show, bringing together global artists for a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture, and purpose, broadcast live around the world.The Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise USD $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide. The Education Fund has already raised over USD $30 million, with momentum continuing to build as USD $1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated throughout the tournament.The Halftime Show will also feature Muppets from Sesame Street, who for generations have brought joyful learning to children around the world. Their inclusion reinforces the purpose of the Halftime Show to ensure children everywhere have access to quality education. In addition, Kermit, Miss Piggy, and some of the gang from The Muppets, part of The Walt Disney Company, will join in the celebration.“Performing at the FIFA World Cup final in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is deeply meaningful to me. Without education, children are denied opportunity before they even have a chance. Every child deserves access to quality learning — because education expands possibilities and creates lasting change,” said Madonna.“I’ve spent my life doing two things — making songs and building schools. At the FIFA World Cup, those two paths come together. Standing alongside Madonna and BTS, I’ll be performing “Dai Dai”, the song I created for this FIFA World Cup and for the kids around the world we will reach with the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. My hope is that on the world’s biggest stage, the importance of investing in children’s education steals the show!” said Shakira, FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Board Member.“Music is the universal language of hope and harmony, and we’re honored to celebrate that power at the World Cup by connecting with millions of viewers around the world in support of children’s education,” said BTS.“Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “As the world comes together for the biggest match in football on 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle.”“The FIFA World Cup is the most unifying event on Earth. Together with FIFA and our curator Chris Martin of Coldplay, we wanted to create the first halftime moment in history focused on leaving a lasting legacy for children worldwide,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. “By bringing together the world’s greatest artists, football, and a shared commitment to education, we have an opportunity to turn a defining cultural moment into enormous impact through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. My hope is that in a decade from now, we will see millions of lives impacted, because of this historic moment.”The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show is produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted. The show is being curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin as part of his ongoing role as international curator of the Global Citizen Festival. Appearing with Muppets from Sesame Street and The Muppets from The Walt Disney Company, Chris revealed the stellar line-up in a short film and announced that the show will be “all about togetherness… and everyone’s invited.”Earlier this week, FIFA and Global Citizen announced the first group of organizations to receive grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, providing access to education and football for children in underserved communities in ten countries around the world. By supporting proven models that combine education, sport, and community engagement, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is helping expand access to learning, improve education outcomes, and create pathways to opportunity for children in some of the world’s most underserved communities. More information on the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and inaugural grantees is available at globalcitizen.org/education-fund-grantees. Applications are now open for the second cycle of grants. Visit globalcitizen.org/education-fund-apply for more details.The non-fiduciary FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund advisory board includes Hugh Jackman, The Weeknd, Ivanka Trump, Gianni Infantino, Hugh Evans, Serena Williams, Shakira, Kaká and Bank of America co-president Jim DeMare.Currently, there are approximately 350 million children and adolescents out of school globally. Of these children, approximately 133 million do not meet the minimum proficiency level in reading and math by the end of primary school.To learn more about the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, go to https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/projects/fifa-global-citizen-education-fund/ - Ends -

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