Kansas Air National Guard Strengthens Global Ties at Taiwan Cyber Exercise
The event featured a policy-focused ACE Conference and a live-fire technical exercise known as CODE, which focused on the security of industrial control systems. This red-versus-blue exercise strengthened the cybersecurity resilience of government agencies and critical infrastructure. The broader event was a multinational affair, though interaction between the offensive teams was limited.
Beyond the technical aspects of the exercise, the trip provided significant cultural value. The team experienced Taiwanese cuisine, city life, and local customs. Visits to culturally significant buildings and temples offered insights into Taiwan’s religious traditions, history, and patterns of immigration.
The combination of professional collaboration and cultural immersion broadened the team’s understanding of both Taiwan and the wider international cybersecurity community.
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