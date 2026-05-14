Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit

DRAPER, UTAH – Col. Marcus D. Wisner was awarded the Legion of Merit during a ceremony held at Utah National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Draper, Utah, May 3, 2026.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished military and civilian leaders, including Brig. Gen. Keir Scoubes, Utah Army National Guard Land Component Commander, and Dr. Stacey Bank, Executive Medical Director for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, highlighting the strong collaboration between military and civilian agencies in supporting readiness across the state.

Wisner received the award for his exceptionally meritorious service during his four years as Commander of the Utah Medical Readiness Detachment from May 2021 to May 2025.

While the Legion of Merit recognizes individual leadership and impact, the award also reflects the collective efforts of the Soldiers he led and the support of family and friends behind the mission.

Under his leadership, the unit achieved national recognition, strengthened medical readiness for both state and federal forces, and supported humanitarian missions, while fostering a command climate centered on teamwork, adaptability, and the well-being of Soldiers.

In his remarks, Wisner credited his success to his team and family, reinforcing that effective leadership is never accomplished alone.