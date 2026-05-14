Navy Esports Team Announces Tryouts for Competitive Gaming Billets

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Navy esports team is seeking motivated and professional Sailors to compete for primary team member billets during upcoming online tryouts scheduled for June 6-7, 2026.

Selected Sailors will receive three-year orders to the Navy Esports Facility in Memphis, Tennessee, where they will represent the Navy in competitive gaming and public outreach events nationwide. Team members participate in major gaming and fan events including DreamHack, TwitchCon, Fleet Weeks, Fan Expos, and other recruiting and community engagement opportunities across the United States and potentially overseas.

The Navy Esports Team supports Navy Recruiting Command’s mission by connecting with the next generation through gaming, technology, teamwork, and leadership while showcasing opportunities available through Navy service.

Tryouts will be conducted online across three gaming titles:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone

Rocket League

All applicants will be required to compete in all three games during the tryout process.

To be eligible, Sailors must:

Be paygrade E-4 or above

Have passed their most recent Physical Readiness Test (PRT)

Have passed their most recent Body Composition Assessment (BCA)

Have no Non-Judicial Punishment (NJP) within the past three years

Be in good standing with their current command

Interested Sailors can submit an application at: Navy Esports Tryout Application

Sailors interested in learning more about the Navy Esports Team, tryouts, and eligibility requirements are encouraged to join the official Navy Esports Discord community: https://discord.gg/X5hVEGFG?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The Navy Esports Team continues to expand its role in recruiting outreach and public engagement by connecting with audiences in digital spaces where teamwork, communication, and competitive excellence thrive.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

For more news from Navy Recruiting Command, go to https://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on X (@USNRecruiter), Instagram (@USNRecruiter), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/comnavcruitcom), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CommanderNavyRecruitingCommand).