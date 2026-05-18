Jedox strengthens its platform for the AI era with the Jedox 26 major release

JedoxAI in Jedox 26 major release Asking JedoxAI Reporting Agent for insight

New release delivers advancements across AI-driven analysis, connected data workflows, and platform usability for integrated business planning (IBP).

The real value of AI in Finance comes from combining it with trusted, governed, contextual business data, so teams can generate clearer insights, work efficiently, and make confident decisions.” — Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, CPO at Jedox

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, a leading global provider of integrated business planning (IBP) solutions, announced the Jedox 26 major release, delivering advancements across AI-driven analysis, connected data workflows, and platform usability.

As AI continues to reshape how organizations plan and operate, the Jedox 26 major release focuses on combining AI capabilities with trusted, contextual business data and performance information. This approach enables Finance and business teams to generate clearer insights, streamline workflows, and make faster, more confident decisions.

Highlights of the Jedox 26 major release include:

> Data Insights for guided KPI analysis and explainable insights

> Natural language interaction for Views and ad hoc analysis

> Native Python support and improved JSON handling in the Integrator

> AI-assisted support for script generation and troubleshooting

> Faster workflows across Dynatables, Canvas, and Jedox Web

> Self-service SAML and flexible feature activation for admins

> Advancing AI for everyday planning and analysis

This release expands JedoxAI, bringing AI closer to day-to-day workflows in integrated business planning. Users can explore data using natural language, create and refine Views more efficiently, and navigate reports and Dynatables with greater ease.

The new Data Insights feature makes KPI analysis more guided, explainable, and actionable by identifying trends, drivers, and variances in seconds. This helps teams translate complex performance data into clear, actionable insights and presentation-ready outputs.

“With the Jedox 26 major release, we are taking a pivotal step in how AI is applied in integrated business planning. The real value of AI comes from combining it with trusted, governed, contextual business data, so teams can generate clearer insights, work more efficiently, and make faster, more confident decisions,” shared Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, CPO at Jedox.

+++Strengthening the foundation for connected data+++

To support more reliable and scalable planning, this release introduces enhancements to the Jedox Integrator. A modernized user interface, native Python support, and improved JSON handling expand flexibility for data integration, automation, and transformation across complex enterprise environments.

JedoxAI capabilities within the Jedox Integrator further support productivity by assisting with script generation, troubleshooting, and contextual guidance.

+++Delivering a faster, more intuitive user experience+++

Faster interaction, improved responsiveness, and usability enhancements across Dynatables, Canvas, and Jedox Web provide a more responsive and modern interface. These enhancements reduce friction in everyday workflows, enabling users to move more quickly from analysis to decision-making.

+++Enhancing control and platform flexibility+++

The Jedox 26 major release also introduces new capabilities for platform management and governance, alongside continued improvements across Jedox, Excel, and Microsoft 365 workflows. Self-service SAML configuration enables more independent authentication setup, while flexible feature activation supports controlled rollout and testing across environments.

+++Supporting the future of AI-driven planning+++

The Jedox 26 major release reflects the growing importance of combining AI with a strong data foundation in enterprise performance management.

By uniting trusted performance data, adaptable business structures, and practical AI capabilities, Jedox continues to support organizations in combining trusted business facts with practical AI capabilities to improve planning and decision-making across the business. To learn more about the release, read our blog post.

About Jedox EPM

Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,900 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source, and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible.

Explore Jedox 26 major release

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