Mussman Announces June Series of Town Halls

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Upon the conclusion of the legislative session, state Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg, will hold three town halls in her district to update community members on new legislation and accomplishments in Springfield.

“While I value my time in Springfield doing the hard work to get legislation passed, I’m excited to be able to dedicate more time to being out and about in our community,” said Mussman. “I hope to see you at one of my town halls in June, my community office hours or any of the other events I’ll be going to this summer!”