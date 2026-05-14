NEMIC Spring Pitch 2026 Breaks Records Wielding the Heft of the Region’s Health Innovation Economy

NEMIC Audience Spring Pitch Event 2026

Founders, investors, clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders converge to accelerate the future of healthcare innovation

This event represents something much larger than a single evening” — Dr. Jenny Hoffmann, NEMIC Executive Director

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) successfully convened the region’s innovation ecosystem at the 2026 NEMIC Spring Pitch, bringing together a powerful cross-section of entrepreneurs, investors, healthcare leaders, researchers, and strategic partners for one of the region’s most consequential gatherings focused on health innovation and commercialization.The event showcased a new generation of breakthrough startups tackling some of healthcare’s most urgent challenges across medical technology, digital health, diagnostics, AI-enabled care, therapeutics, and patient outcomes. More than a pitch competition, Spring Pitch 2026 served as a visible demonstration of the accelerating momentum behind New England’s innovation economy — and NEMIC’s growing role as a catalyst within it.Held before a packed audience of more than 200 guests–a record number to date–the event featured 8 emerging companies from the latest 2026 NEMIC Accelerator , presenting transformative technologies and scalable solutions with the potential to reshape the future of healthcare delivery and patient care. Attendees included venture capital firms, hospital executives, corporate innovators, academic researchers, startup founders, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders from across the Northeast.“This event represents something much larger than a single evening,” said Dr. Jenny Hoffmann, NEMIC Executive Director. “Our 2026 Spring Pitch Event reflects the growing realization that the future of healthcare innovation will be built through collaboration across sectors, disciplines, and institutions. NEMIC exists to create those connections — and to ensure promising innovators have a real pathway from concept to impact.”The 2026 Spring Pitch highlighted the increasing strength of Rhode Island and greater New England as emerging hubs for healthcare innovation. The event demonstrated the region’s ability to convene world-class talent, investment, and institutional support around early-stage companies poised to create meaningful industry disruption.Throughout the evening, participating startups competed for visibility, strategic connections, mentorship opportunities, and investment interest while engaging directly with decision-makers capable of accelerating commercialization and growth. The program also underscored the critical importance of supporting innovators at the earliest stages of development — a challenge NEMIC continues to address through its growing network, programming, and partnerships.The event’s success was made possible through the support of NEMIC’s Corporate Members and Event Sponsors, whose investment in innovation continues to strengthen the region’s entrepreneurial infrastructure and healthcare economy. Their support reflects a shared commitment to advancing technologies and companies capable of improving lives at scale.As healthcare systems worldwide face mounting pressure to evolve, the conversations and collaborations sparked at Spring Pitch 2026 reinforced a central theme of the evening: innovation is no longer optional — it is essential.About the Program:The NEMIC Accelerator is an intensive six-month business accelerator geared toward Medical Technology, Healthcare Technology, and Digital Health solutions. During the program, participants develop and solidify their business models and test their solutions. Offered as part of a partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, awardees who complete the program receive funding to engage in key activities and move their startups closer to being investable.About the New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC)The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is a not-for-profit Med Tech Venture Studio located in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. We support local, regional, and global Med Tech entrepreneurs and startups on their path to commercialization through education, advisory services, events, network, and a collaborative innovation center. Learn about our NEMIC impact here . Founded by Managing Partners, Aidan Petrie and Lydia Shin Schroter in late 2017, NEMIC has decades of combined medical device development and entrepreneurial experience. What makes our work so impactful is our extensive network of local expert advisors and subject matter experts who simplify clinical access, regulatory (FDA) strategy/pathways, and ultimately facilitate connections between early-stage startups and funding sources.Navigating a regulated industry is hard. NEMIC can help. www.nemic.org About CIC ProvidenceJoin a thriving innovation community in the heart of the Innovation & Design District in Providence. CIC creates + runs a range of programs to support startups, growing companies, and organizations to engage with and become part of the global innovation ecosystem. As the intersection of innovation and community, CIC empowers the people and businesses that change our world for the better every day.

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