Chill Foundation Receives U.S. Ski & Snowboard 2026 Inclusion & Opportunity Award

Chill Foundation is proud to announce that it has been named the recipient of the 2026 Inclusion & Opportunity Award from U.S. Ski & Snowboard. The award recognizes a person, group, organization, or program that has contributed significantly and sustainab

Chill Foundation receives the 2026 Inclusion & Opportunity Award from U.S. Ski & Snowboard for advancing equity in snowsports.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chill Foundation is proud to announce that it has been named the recipient of the 2026 Inclusion & Opportunity Award from U.S. Ski & Snowboard . The award recognizes a person, group, organization, or program that has contributed significantly and sustainably to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in skiing and snowboarding.Presented at the annual U.S. Ski & Snowboard Awards Dinner on May 12, 2026, in Park City, the award honors leaders and organizations making a lasting impact across the snowsports community.For over 30 years, Chill Foundation has worked to make boardsports more accessible and inclusive for young people who have historically faced barriers to participation. Through snowboarding, skateboarding, surfing, and stand-up paddleboarding programs, Chill partners with youth-serving community agencies and schools around the world to offer experiences that build confidence, resilience, and belonging.“We are deeply honored to receive the Inclusion & Opportunity Award from U.S. Ski & Snowboard,” said Ben Clark, CEO of Chill Foundation. “At a time when many young people are navigating uncertainty and division, creating spaces where they feel they belong has never been more important. This recognition reflects the collective commitment of our staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters who believe every young person deserves the opportunity to be seen, supported, and included in the boardsports community. We are grateful to U.S. Ski & Snowboard for their partnership in this work and for continuing to champion a more equitable and inclusive future for snow sports.”The award honors Chill Foundation’s ongoing work to break down barriers to participation in boardsports and create inclusive outdoor spaces where youth can thrive.About Chill FoundationChill Foundation inspires young people through boardsports and builds a more equitable outdoor community. Founded by Jake and Donna Carpenter, of Burton Snowboards, Chill has served more than 30,000 youth across 20 locations in 9 countries since 1995. Through snowboarding, skateboarding, surfing, and paddleboard programs, Chill removes barriers to participation so young people can focus on learning, growing, and having fun outdoors.About U.S. Ski & SnowboardU.S. Ski & Snowboard is the national governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding in the United States, supporting athletes and advancing the accessibility and inclusivity of winter sports nationwide.

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