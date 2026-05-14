Idle Hour Press publishes contemporary gender-neutral play collection "In-Between" by Niki J. Borger

Cover of In-Between Playwright and Actor Niki J. Borger

Idle Hour Press Announces Release of Niki J. Borger’s “In-Between” — A Collection of Interconnected Gender-Neutral One-Act Plays exploring death, life, and love

The plays are predominantly gender-neutral, have very few age restrictions, and rarely require more than three actors on stage at a time - which makes them easier to produce.” — Niki J. Borger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens in that liminal space between living and not? Just before entering life, just before leaving it, or in those precarious moments when things could go either way? The plays in "In-Between", written by Niki J. Borger, invite readers and audiences into these moments, offering a chance to reconsider what it truly means to be human, to love, and to fully be alive.

While each play can be performed individually, together they form a full-length theatrical experience with recurring characters, emotional throughlines, and an overarching story arc. Designed with flexible, gender-neutral casting and minimal age restrictions in mind, the collection opens up new possibilities for small theaters, acting studios, schools, and independent productions seeking emotionally resonant contemporary material without traditional casting limitations.

“In my experience, one of the biggest struggles for small theaters is finding plays that fit their existing casts, while also accommodating everybody’s schedules,” says Borger. “From a very practical standpoint, "In-Between" addresses both those issues. The plays are predominantly gender-neutral, have very few age restrictions, and rarely require more than three actors on stage at a time - which makes them easier to produce.”

Spanning from existential drama to lighter-hearted comedy, "In-Between" takes readers and audiences on a deeply emotional journey. Early readers have praised the collection’s originality, creativity, emotional depth, and humor, describing the plays as “deep, thoughtful, heartfelt,” and “stories that stay with you long after reading them.”

A full-length production of "In-Between" is currently scheduled to premiere at Tesseract Theater Company in early fall 2026.

To Borger, the publication of "In-Between" represents more than a professional milestone. After years of personal loss, transformation, and artistic reinvention, the actor-turned-writer developed the collection as a way to transform grief, uncertainty, and questions surrounding life and death into deeply human stories centered on connection, healing, and hope.

Originally from Germany and now based in Los Angeles, Borger’s previous writing credits include the award-winning short films "Because I Could" and "A Portrayal of a Subtle Suicide". She also contributed original plays to the Extravaganza One Act Festivals in 2024 and 2025, developed under the direction of Wolfgang Bodison, and is currently in pre-production on her television series "NFTease".

At a time when audiences and performers alike seek stories that are both emotionally honest and broadly accessible, "In-Between" offers an intimate theatrical experience that invites readers and audiences to reflect not only on death and loss, but on what it truly means to live.

"In-Between" is now available in paperback and ebook formats through all major retailers.

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