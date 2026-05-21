G.W. Darcie's Burden of She Recognized as a Finalist in International Book Award Contest

G.W. Darcie Burden of She

Burden of She by G.W. Darcie recognized for outstanding writing, design and overall appeal out of thousands of books submitted into the Book Excellence Awards.

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G.W. Darcie is a multi-award-winning Canadian author whose work stands at the intersection of human psychology and visionary fiction. With decades of experience as a clinical psychologist and couples therapist, he brings rare depth and authenticity to stories that challenge power structures, identity, and the complexities of human connection. His ground-breaking Inversion series, including World of She and Burden of She, has earned top international honors, including a Book Excellence Award, CANREADS Award, International Firebird Book Award, BookFest Award, and Literary Global Book Award.

Renowned for crafting bold, intellectually provocative narratives, Darcie uses speculative worlds as a lens to confront real-world tensions and inspire meaningful reflection. A former private pilot and recreational scuba diver, he is still drawn to sky and water. Still deeply in love after almost forty years together, he and his wife remain frequently surprised by how incompatible they are, and how little that matters.

This one-on-one interview shares G.W. Darcie’s background and experience writing Burden of She.

Tell us about Burden of She.

What if the gender status quo were reversed?

The sequel to World of She, Burden of She is a bold, emotionally charged dystopian novel that dares to reimagine power, love, and morality in a world turned upside down.

Earth. 150 years after the fall.

In the aftermath of a devastating bio-war, the surviving remnants of humanity have adapted to the “Inversion,” a mysterious shift that made females larger, stronger, and dominant. To distinguish themselves from the ‘women’ of the Before, they call themselves ‘She.’ For seven generations, society has been shaped by this new order. Men are controlled. Obedience is enforced. Questioning the system is dangerous.

Kāya has spent her life upholding these laws as an elite enforcer: unyielding, loyal, and unquestioning. Until she meets Tye.

A freeman known for his dangerous curiosity, Tye uncovers a truth buried deep in the past, one powerful enough to fracture everything Kāya believes. When he places that knowledge in her hands, she is forced to confront a terrifying possibility: the world she protects may be built on oppression, not justice. As rebellion rises and a ruthless new regime closes in, Kāya must make an impossible choice: save the man she loves, or save her society from falling into tyranny.

But when survival demands sacrifice, and love defies the very law she’s sworn to uphold…which truth is worth dying for?

What inspired you to write Burden of She?

As a retired clinical psychologist and couples therapist, I am frequently alarmed by the gender conflict and intolerance that seem so rampant in today's world.

Writing Burden of She was my way of addressing that divide by turning the lens around. Through my Inversion series, I place readers in the position of the other side, inviting them to “walk a mile in the other’s shoes,” experience unfamiliar perspectives, and question the assumptions that drive conflict.

My goal was to encourage empathy, spark reflection, and remind us that we need each other far too much to remain divided along gender lines.

How did you feel when you found out you received a Book Excellence Award?

The Book Excellence Awards caught my attention as a prestigious contest that would help to validate what to me was a daring project. The exposure and credibility that come with the award have strengthened my confidence as an author and provided powerful momentum to continue growing my craft and reaching new audiences.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

My work is deeply influenced by a lifelong passion for dystopian fiction and a career spent studying human behavior. Dystopian storytelling has always offered a powerful way to explore where our instincts and societal patterns can lead if left unexamined, and my years as a therapist gave me direct insight into conflict, relationships, and gender dynamics. That combination led me to use speculative worlds as a lens for examining real-world challenges. After writing as a hobby while working in a professional capacity, retirement gave me the freedom to fully commit to the craft and bring these ideas to life in a meaningful, impactful way.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

The burden of power is responsibility. The weight of this burden is why power is best shared.

United we stand, divided we fall. Our differences have long been used to divide us, but there is strength in diversity.

Strength is not a masculine trait. There are many forms of strength and we need all of them working in cooperation if we're going to get through this. Whether we want to accept it or not, we of the human family are all equally unique, and equal in our need for each other.

Purchasing the Book

Burden of She has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “A daring continuation of Darcie’s visionary Inversion series, Burden of She plunges readers into a world where power is inverted, truth is dangerous, and one woman’s awakening could reshape the fate of an entire society. Blending high-stakes rebellion with a deeply human love story, this gripping sequel challenges everything we think we know about control, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be free.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iBooks, Kobo, and other online bookstores. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GK5KRL6F

To connect with G.W. and learn more about his work, visit: https://worldofshe.com and https://gwdarcie.com. You can also follow him on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gwdarcie) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GWDFiction).

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