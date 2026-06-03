NEW DAY EXPANDS RESOURCE NAVIGATION SERVICES FOR CANCER PATIENTS WITH SUPPORT FROM JEWISH FUND

The Jewish Fund will help support critical resource navigation services for families facing cancer.

New Day will not only connect patients, families and caregivers to cancer resources, but also address logistical and financial challenges.

New Day helps families facing cancer access resources beyond our organization's scope. It's about understanding a family's needs and ensuring they are meaningfully connected.” — Cheryl Warstler, New Day Foundation for Families

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With support from The Jewish Fund New Day Foundation for Families will expand its resource navigation services for cancer patients, family members and caregivers across Michigan by adding a new, dedicated staff position to the growing nonprofit organization.The new Resource Navigator will serve as a conduit to accessing additional support services outside of New Day. Through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations, New Day will not only connect patients, families and caregivers to cancer resources, but also address logistical and financial challenges such as transportation, lodging, insurance, medication access and care coordination.“Resource navigation is built on knowledge and relationships,” said Cheryl Warstler, program director for New Day. “New Day helps families access resources beyond our organization's scope, providing continuous support that is more than just a website link. It's about understanding a family's needs and ensuring they are meaningfully connected. The partnerships we've formed over the years make this a vital part of our services. We’re thankful to The Jewish Fund for helping us to expand our services.”New Day addresses the critical intersection of basic needs insecurity and cancer-related financial hardship. In southeastern Michigan, over 40 percent of households struggle to afford basic needs. Adding cancer treatment demands can quickly push families into crisis during an already stressful time. The American Cancer Society advocates for the crucial need for resource navigation for cancer patients. The complexities of the healthcare system, coupled with a life-changing diagnosis like cancer, can be overwhelming, leading to barriers to care and potentially poorer health outcomes.Research shows that one third of adults don’t adhere to cancer treatment due to financial hardship, and one in three families can’t afford their basic needs during cancer treatment.1 While New Day provides financial and emotional support to hundreds of families annually, it has recognized an increased demand for additional support services during and after cancer treatment.Each year, New Day ensures that hundreds of Michigan families who have lost income due to a cancer diagnosis can afford to meet their basic needs, including housing, utilities, food and transportation. The nonprofit pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members.To access a list of cancer support resources in Michigan, visit our webpage at Our Resources The Jewish Fund works to support equitable access to services promoting the health and well-being of vulnerable and underserved men, women and children in the Jewish and broader metropolitan Detroit community.New Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level GuideStar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

David's Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.