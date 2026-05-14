Children’s Harbor’s Fifth Annual Memorial Healthcare Career Day Expo A Success for Teens and Youth in Foster Care

Mélanie C. Eugene, Ed.D. - Community Program Specialist, MHSt; Nickolas F Vargovic, Specialist - Student/Community Programs, MHS; Kara Powell, MPH, MHS Children's Harbor T-Mobile

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 29, 2026, Memorial Healthcare System hosted its Fifth Annual Memorial Healthcare Career Day Expo at Children’s Harbor in Pembroke Pines. This empowering event aimed to inspire teens and youth in foster care to explore various career paths and start creating personalized plans for their futures. With the involvement of local industry professionals across Broward County, Children’s Harbor teens asked questions, gained invaluable insights and hands-on experiences, encouraging them to pursue their interests and reach their highest potential.

Teens had the opportunity to engage in mock interviews, build a resume, plan a professional outfit, and get an up-to-date headshot taken to help them prepare for the workforce. The success of the Memorial Healthcare Career Day Expo aligns closely with the values and mission of Children’s Harbor. Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families in our community by providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care, helping them to grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults.

Children's Harbor focuses on supporting children who have experienced the trauma of child abuse at its main campus in Pembroke Pines. Supported by year-round recruitment efforts, this career fair helped Children’s Harbor’s kids discover their passions and purpose.

“The career expo matters because it puts our teens face-to-face with people doing the jobs they’re curious about,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children's Harbor. “That kind of exposure changes what a kid believes is possible for them. Thank you to Memorial Healthcare System and every professional who showed up for our kids.”

Memorial Healthcare System is a public, nonprofit hospital system that provides healthcare services to South Florida residents. To learn more about Memorial Healthcare System, please visit https://www.mhs.net/.



To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

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About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults.



With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for, and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.



To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

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