Fiercely and THEO the Label Partner to Merge cutting-edge Virtual Try-On Technology with Atelier Craftsmanship

Fiercely Virtual Try-On Technology with THEO the Label's Atelier Craftsmanship is a perfect Partnership

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fierce Entertainment, Inc., a leader in interactive fashion technology, today announced its inaugural brand partnership with THEO the Label , the contemporary luxury house known for its atelier-inspired designs. This partnership launch is powered by the state-of-the-art Virtual Try-On (VTO) and shopping platform, Fiercely , which allows shoppers to experience the refined aesthetic and sculptural silhouettes of THEO the Label clothing on their computers or mobile phones.The Fiercely shopping platform addresses one of the apparel industry’s most persistent challenges for e-commerce: shopper confidence. Fiercely’s digital visualization of style and movement is positioned to change that with their partner, THEO. By leveraging the highest-quality photorealistic modeling, their VTO feature creates personalized images and videos of the shopper styled in THEO’s looks while capturing the "spirit of the atelier," making THEO’s intricate details—from expert tailoring to delicate fabric movement—virtually wearable and shareable."THEO the Label is the perfect partner for our launch because their designs are luxe, evocative, and thoughtfully constructed," said CEO Cindy Ball, “and we found our perfect match in Creative Director and Designer Marco Lebel, who shares our vision for the future of shopping.”“At THEO, we’ve always believed fashion should feel emotional, cinematic, and deeply personal. What excites us about partnering with Fierce is that this technology doesn’t replace the artistry of fashion — it amplifies it. Luxury today is no longer only about exclusivity; it’s about experience, connection, and allowing women to truly see themselves inside the world of a brand.” said Marco Lebel, Designer and Creative Director at THEO the Label.“For an independent luxury label like THEO,” Lebel continued, “having access to this level of innovation is incredibly rare, and we see it as a meaningful opportunity to help shape the future of how fashion is experienced online. Fierce allows our customers to engage with the collection in a way that feels immediate, aspirational, and remarkably real, while still preserving the craftsmanship, sensuality, and emotion behind each piece. Cindy and her team understand that innovation should still feel beautiful and human, which is exactly why this partnership felt so aligned for us.”The collaboration offers a seamless digital experience for the modern, empowered woman:- Precision Visualization: Users share a photo of themselves, select looks from THEO's Spring 2026 collection, see themselves in the looks, and easily purchase the looks they love.- Social Empowerment: The platform generates high-quality social media content, allowing users to share their virtual looks with their community for instant feedback.- Sustainable Luxury: By increasing shopper confidence, this partnership promotes accessible luxury with a conscience, increasing conversion, and aiming to reduce the environmental impact of shipping returns.The interactive shopping experience is now live. Customers can explore the Spring 2026 collection and experience the virtual try-on technology directly through https://theothelabel.com About Fierce Entertainment, Inc.:Founded in 2023 by tech and gaming veterans, Fierce Entertainment, Inc. is a B2B Fashion Technology company transforming ecommerce through AI visualization, styling, and social engagement. Dedicated to delivering unprecedented personalization, Fierce empowers brands to stand out as innovative leaders while helping consumers find clothes they truly love. www.bfierce.com About THEO the Label:Founded by Marco Lebel, THEO—meaning "a gift from above"—merges contemporary luxury with timeless elegance. Inspired by iconic women and mythology, each piece is designed to embolden the modern woman with confidence and grace. Known for sculptural cuts and expert tailoring, THEO offers atelier-inspired designs that celebrate individuality and the art of self-expression. www.theothelabel.com

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