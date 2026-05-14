Havana Roasters Coffee To Sponsor Wounded Warrior Homes’ Fairways for Veterans Celebrity Golf Event

Havana Roasters Coffee Companies

Havana Roasters Coffee Joins Star-Studded Two-Day Fundraiser in San Diego to Benefit Veterans’ Housing, Mental Health, and Community Programs

Havana Roasters Coffee Companies Inc. (OTCMKTS:THRC)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Havana Roasters Coffee Companies Inc. ("HRC" or the "Company") (OTC: THRC) a specialty coffee company rooted in community values and service, today announced its sponsorship of the Wounded Warrior Homes Fairways for Veterans Celebrity Golf Event, scheduled for May 15–16, 2026, in San Diego, California. The multi-day celebration brings together professional athletes, entertainers, and community leaders to raise critical funds for veterans’ housing, mental health services, and food assistance programs operated by Wounded Warrior Homes.A Star-Studded Tribute to America’s HeroesThe Fairways for Veterans Celebrity Golf Event spans two action-packed days at The Links at Lakehouse in San Marcos, California, and at The Vault in San Diego. The festivities begin on the evening of May 15th with a Pairings Party, an exclusive VIP reception where celebrity participants and tournament golfers are introduced ahead of the competition — an intimate moment to highlight sponsors, the Wounded Warrior Homes mission, and the celebrity guests who champion this cause, including many well-known NFL players.That same evening, the Signing Party opens to the general public from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM at The Vault (9340 Dowdy Drive, Suite 102, San Diego, CA 92126). With $50 tickets, fans can meet their favorite celebrities and athletes, take photos, collect autographs, and compete for prizes through live and silent auctions — making it a truly accessible event for the entire community.On May 16th, the tournament takes center stage as 150 participants take to the course in a scramble format from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Each foursome is paired with a celebrity teammate, creating a one-of-a-kind golf experience with competitions for Hole-in-One, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and more. Foursomes are available at $800, which includes Signing Party admission.Supporting Those Who Served: Wounded Warrior HomesWounded Warrior Homes is a San Diego-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing transitional housing, mental health resources, and food assistance to post-9/11 veterans and their families. Through programs such as Operation Mental Health, a Women Veterans Center, and a Men’s Transitional Program, the organization addresses the unique and often invisible challenges that veterans face when returning to civilian life, including post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.All proceeds from Fairways for Veterans directly fund these life-changing programs, providing veterans with the stability and support they need to thrive. Sponsorship dollars translate directly into roofs over heads, meals on tables, and mental health services for those who gave so much.Havana Roasters Coffee Company: Brewing a Better CommunityFor Havana Roasters Coffee Company, this sponsorship reflects a deeply held conviction that businesses have a responsibility to give back — especially to those who have given the most. Havana Roasters has built its brand on warmth, connection, and quality, values that align closely with the mission of Wounded Warrior Homes.Gabriel Martinez, CEO and Chairman of Havana Roasters Coffee Companies, stated, “Havana Roasters Coffee believes a great cup of coffee brings people together — and so does a shared commitment to serve. Our veterans gave everything for this country, and we are proud to stand alongside Wounded Warrior Homes in giving back to them. Sponsoring Fairways for Veterans is not just a business decision; it is a reflection of the core values of our company.”Event Details at a Glance• Pairings Party (VIP): May 15, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | The Vault, 9340 Dowdy Drive, Suite 102, San Diego, CA 92126• Signing Party (Public): May 15, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM | The Vault | Tickets: $50 | Live & Silent Auction• Celebrity Golf Scramble: May 16, 2026 | 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM | The Links at Lakehouse, San Marcos, CA | Foursomes: $800• Registration & Information: woundedwarriorhomes.org/celebrity-golf-event• Sponsorship Opportunities: woundedwarriorhomes.org/fairways-for-veterans-golf-sponsorshipAbout Wounded Warrior HomesWounded Warrior Homes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Marcos, California, dedicated to providing transitional housing, mental health services, and food assistance to post-9/11 veterans. Through its innovative programs, Wounded Warrior Homes empowers veterans to rebuild their lives and successfully reintegrate into their communities. For more information, visit woundedwarriorhomes.org or call (760) 205-5050.About Havana Roasters Coffee Companies, Inc.Havana Roasters Coffee Companies Inc. is the exclusive license holder and commercialization arm for Havana Roasters Coffee™, a premium Cuban-style coffee brand based in Florida and expanding to Los Angeles. Through its license, the Company develops and markets artisan-roasted coffees, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage offerings, retail and franchise concepts, and hospitality services. HRC is executing a multi-channel growth strategy designed to scale the Havana Roasters Coffee™ brand across wholesale, retail, franchise, and e-commerce markets.More information is available at thehrccompanies.com.Media Contact:Leonard Braumberger, Director of MarketingTel. 310-841-5574Email: media@thehrccompanies.comCorporate Contact:Gabriel Martinez, President and CEOEmail: gabriel@thehrccompaniesinc.comFORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

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