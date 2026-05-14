Michele Bosack to Appear on Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michele Bosack (MishyB), artist and urban spray painter, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she explores how raw self-expression and instinct-led creativity define her approach to contemporary urban art.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s perspective—highlighting the courage behind their creative and professional impact.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Bosack unpacks how art can function as identity and emotional release, showing how urban culture, energy, and feeling can be translated into powerful visual storytelling beyond traditional canvas boundaries. She also shares how staying committed to instinct-driven creation can lead to a more authentic artistic voice.Michele Bosack’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can view more at https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/mishyb63955498

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