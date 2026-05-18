Aimee Andren, Author of Mom & Dad Are Always Right, Honored as Book Excellence Award Finalist

Aimee Andren Mom & Dad Are Always Right

Mom & Dad Are Always Right recognized for its outstanding writing, design and overall appeal from thousands of books submitted into the Book Excellence Awards.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aimee Andren is a Montana-based author whose work is inspired by a lifelong passion for understanding children and helping them thrive. A former social worker specializing in adolescent behavior, she brings both professional insight and heartfelt empathy to her writing, creating stories that are as meaningful as they are entertaining.

With a diverse background spanning social work, business, and real estate investing, Aimee has built a life that allows her to explore the world while pursuing her creative passions. Today, she focuses on writing across genres including children’s literature and human-interest topics while remaining committed to one central mission: helping children feel the love and confidence they deserve, while giving families stories they can enjoy, share, and grow from together.

This one-on-one interview shares Aimee’s background and experience writing Mom & Dad Are Always Right (The Misadventures of Pete & June).

Tell us about Mom & Dad Are Always Right.

What happens when kids decide they know better than Mom and Dad?

Pete and June are convinced they’re ready to make their own rules: about bedtime, brushing their teeth, eating whatever they want, and even getting a pet. But as their hilarious misadventures unfold, things don’t exactly go according to plan…

Told through playful, easy-to-read rhymes and brought to life with charming illustrations, this engaging story captures the everyday battles of childhood in a way that’s both entertaining and meaningful. Children will see themselves in Pete and June’s bold (and often misguided) choices, while parents will appreciate the subtle, relatable lessons woven into every page.

Perfect for readers ages 5–10, this heartwarming story encourages curiosity, independence, and important conversations while gently revealing a truth kids discover best on their own: sometimes, Mom and Dad really do know best.

What inspired you to write Mom & Dad Are Always Right?

I love the way kids think, and it’s heartwarming and sometimes frustrating as a parent when your kids decide they know more than you do! However, it’s so important to encourage them to be independent, and let them experience the natural consequences of their actions.

One day, the idea hit me to put a series of short stories together in a rhyming, funny format, in a way that adults would also enjoy. I also wanted the black and white drawings to give the book a nostalgic feel.

How did you feel when you found out you received a Book Excellence Award?

As an author dedicated to creating meaningful, confidence-building stories for children, I deeply value the credibility and selectivity of the Book Excellence Awards. Their commitment to recognizing high-quality work makes this honor especially significant, and being named a recipient is both validating and incredibly rewarding.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

My background and education in social work, particularly working with adolescents and at-risk youth, gave me a front-row seat to the emotional realities children and families navigate every day. That experience shaped my commitment to writing stories that reinforce unconditional love while offering parents and children a shared language for connection. I also have the unique perspective of having two grown kids and two toddlers, which helps me appreciate the humor of parenting, and understand how quickly babies become toddlers who become adolescents who become full-on adults.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

At its heart, this book is a reminder that parenting, while challenging, is one of the most rewarding things we can do, and that communication is the bridge that strengthens it. By sharing the story through both the children’s and parents’ perspectives, I hope families see themselves in Mom, Dad, Pete and June’s world and come away with a deeper appreciation for how important our children are to the world.

Purchasing the Book

Mom & Dad Are Always Right (The Misadventures of Pete & June) has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “A playful, imagination-filled adventure that lets kids explore what happens when they follow their own rules, this charming story turns everyday battles over bedtime and broccoli into memorable lessons that truly stick. Through Pete and June’s humorous missteps, young readers will discover that sometimes the wisdom they question most is exactly what they need.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://www.amazon.com/Mom-Dad-Always-Right-Misadventures/dp/1643885898/

To connect with Aimee and learn more about her work, visit: https://www.aandren.com and follow her on Instagram.

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