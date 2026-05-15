Dr. Lyle V. Gaines Releases 'The Doctrine of Faith'

Scripture Governs Belief

New expository Christian book explores biblical faith, doctrine, and spiritual growth through Scripture.

Faith must be rooted in the Word of God and not merely emotion, tradition, or culture.” — Dr. Lyle V. Gaines

CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elder Dr. Lyle V. Gaines, minister, educator, FMCS-certified arbitrator, author, music creator, and founder of Gaines Advisory & Publishing Group, LLC , announces the release of his new book, The Doctrine of Faith , now available on Amazon in paperback and digital formats.Written in a comprehensive expository and apologetic style, The Doctrine of Faith explores the biblical foundations of faith using Scripture from the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible. The book examines how doctrine, revelation, obedience, and spiritual understanding shape authentic Christian faith and daily living.The release is designed to help readers move beyond surface-level belief into a deeper understanding of the role faith plays throughout Scripture—from Genesis to Revelation. Through detailed biblical analysis, Elder Gaines addresses themes such as spiritual maturity, the testing of faith, biblical authority, salvation, grace, and the relationship between doctrine and Christian living.“Faith must be rooted in the Word of God and not merely emotion, tradition, or culture,” said Elder Dr. Lyle V. Gaines. “This book was written to help believers understand how Scripture governs belief and how doctrine strengthens spiritual stability.”In addition to his ministry work, Elder Gaines brings decades of leadership experience in labor relations, mediation, arbitration, ethics, and organizational leadership. He previously served as District Manager of Labor Relations for the United States Postal Service and currently serves as an FMCS-certified arbitrator and mediator.Beyond publishing and ministry, Elder Gaines also produces original Gospel and inspirational music under the LVG Spirit label. His music content is available on major streaming platforms including Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, Deezer, and iHeartRadio, combining worship, faith, and inspirational themes designed to encourage listeners worldwide.The release of The Doctrine of Faith continues Gaines Advisory & Publishing Group, LLC’s mission of producing faith-based educational resources, theological works, podcasts, devotionals, music, and inspirational media that encourage spiritual growth and biblical understanding.The book is available now on Amazon.Soon to be published: Doctrine of the Mind and The Kingdome of God is at HandAbout Elder Dr. Lyle V. GainesElder Dr. Lyle V. Gaines is an author, educator, minister, music creator, mediator, FMCS-certified arbitrator, and founder of Gaines Advisory & Publishing Group, LLC. Through his ministry, publishing, and music efforts, he produces books, podcasts, educational resources, Gospel music, and faith-based teachings focused on biblical doctrine, spiritual growth, leadership, and Christian living.To learn more, visit:

Doctrine Of Faith

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