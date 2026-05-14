Yasmine Arrington Brooks Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yasmine Arrington Brooks, founder of ScholarCHIPS, Inc., is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how purpose-driven leadership, mentorship, and advocacy can create lasting impact for underserved communities.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Arrington Brooks explores the importance of creating equitable opportunities for overlooked populations and breaks down how mentorship, mental health support, and access to education can drive long-term success.Yasmine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/yasmine-arrington-brooks

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