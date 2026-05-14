TX RX Systems Expands Antenna Line with New Yagi Antennas for Focused RF Coverage and Critical Communication Networks

TX RX Systems New Yagi Antenna Line

TX RX Systems is expanding its antenna portfolio once again with the introduction of a new line of Yagi antennas.

Customers are asking for antenna options that give them more control over how RF energy is delivered and received” — Tony Gattuso

ANGOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TX RX Systems is expanding its antenna portfolio once again with the introduction of a new line of Yagi antennas designed for customers who need directional coverage, dependable gain and precise RF performance in demanding communication environments.The launch follows TX RX Systems’ recent introduction of its Deepwave omnidirectional antenna series and refreshed dipole antenna lineup, further strengthening the company’s growing antenna offerings for the Land Mobile Radio, public safety, utility, transportation, government, education and industrial markets. Together, the expanded antenna portfolio gives system designers and integrators more flexibility when building, upgrading or optimizing communication networks that cannot afford unreliable coverage.The new TX RX Yagi antenna line is designed for applications where direction matters. In LMR and public safety networks, that can include donor antenna installations, point-to-point RF paths, remote site connectivity, building coverage support, utility networks, transportation corridors, industrial facilities and rural or difficult terrain where signal focus can improve system performance.“Customers are asking for antenna options that give them more control over how RF energy is delivered and received,” said Tony Gattuso, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager at TX RX Systems. “With the addition of Yagi antennas, TX RX Systems is giving integrators, agencies and system owners another practical tool for improving coverage, strengthening links and solving site-specific communication challenges.”The new Yagi antenna line continues TX RX Systems’ focus on rugged infrastructure products that are built for long service life. The antennas are intended for outdoor and mission-critical environments where durability, stable performance and consistent installation results are essential. For system operators, that means greater confidence when deploying antennas on rooftops, towers, remote sites, building exteriors and other locations exposed to wind, weather and daily operational demands.This expansion also reflects TX RX Systems’ broader approach to RF infrastructure . Rather than treating antennas as a standalone accessory, the company views them as a critical part of the complete communication path. Filters, combiners, BDAs, DAS products, tower top amplifiers, monitoring systems and antennas all affect the strength, clarity and reliability of a network. By adding Yagi antennas to its growing product lineup, TX RX Systems is helping customers address more of that RF chain with solutions backed by decades of engineering experience.The new Yagi antennas are especially valuable for customers who need to direct coverage into a defined area or isolate a desired signal path. In dense RF environments, directional antennas can help reduce unwanted signal exposure from surrounding sources. In rural or remote deployments, they can help focus available signal where it is needed most. In building-related applications, they can support donor signal acquisition or directional paths that help connect infrastructure more effectively.“Every site has its own challenges,” added Jay Slomba, Director of Business Development at TX RX Systems. “Some customers need wide-area coverage. Some need pattern control. Some need a directional solution that helps them reach a specific path or reduce interference from areas they do not want to hear. Expanding into Yagi antennas allows TX RX Systems to support more of those real-world requirements.”The Yagi antenna line builds on the same principles behind TX RX Systems’ recent antenna releases. The Deepwave series was introduced to help fill a gap in the market for high-performance VHF and UHF omnidirectional antennas, with a focus on wideband coverage, heavy-duty construction and dependable field performance. The dipole antenna line added single dipole and stacked dipole array options for customers who need rugged construction, broadband capability and pattern consistency across LMR and public safety applications.With the addition of Yagi antennas, TX RX Systems is continuing to build a practical, field-driven antenna portfolio that gives customers more ways to match antenna performance to the actual needs of the site. For integrators and system managers, that means fewer compromises when selecting antenna infrastructure for public safety systems, utility networks, transportation facilities, campuses, industrial sites and commercial communication environments.TX RX Systems continues to manufacture and support RF solutions from its facility in New York, where its team works directly with engineers, integrators and system operators to support reliable communication infrastructure. The company’s antenna expansion reflects nearly five decades of experience in the LMR and RF conditioning markets and a continued commitment to developing products that perform consistently in the field.The new Yagi antenna line is available for quotes, technical guidance and system planning. For more information, contact the TX RX Systems sales team at sales@txrx.com or visit txrx.com.About TX RX SystemsFounded in 1976 and headquartered in Angola, New York, TX RX Systems is an industry leader in the Land Mobile Radio and RF conditioning markets. The company designs and manufactures mission-critical RF conditioning products, services and training resources for public safety, telecommunications, government, healthcare, transportation, education, warehouse and distribution, utilities and other critical communication sectors. With nearly five decades of RF innovation, TX RX Systems is committed to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that support the future of critical communications.Media Contact:Jay SlombaDirector of Business Development & Strategic Marketingjslomba@txrx.com716-217-3117

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