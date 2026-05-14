Zosia VanMeter to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zosia VanMeter, thought leader and candidate for State Representative in Massachusetts’ 9th Essex District, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how co-governance, empathy-driven leadership, and systems-focused reform shape effective public service.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, VanMeter explores how leaders can design more collaborative and transparent governance models that prioritize community voices over hierarchy. She breaks down how lived experience can inform policy-making, strengthen public trust, and improve outcomes for marginalized communities. The discussion also highlights how integrity, accountability, and inclusive decision-making can drive lasting institutional change.Zosia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/zosia-vanmeter

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