RPM Healthcare Expands Remote Patient Monitoring Access with Spanish-Language Platform, AI Support, and Bilingual Care

New update delivers a Spanish-language app experience with AI Coaching and tools, supported by Spanish-speaking care coaches and enrollment specialists.

Remote care only works when patients feel understood.” — Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare, a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, today announced the launch of a fully integrated Spanish-language experience across its platform , expanding access to care for Spanish-speaking patients.With more than 43 million people in the U.S. speaking Spanish at home—making it the most common non-English language—language barriers remain a key driver of disengagement in digital health, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.This update delivers a consistent, end-to-end Spanish-language experience across the entire application, ensuring that navigation, guidance, and AI-driven interactions work seamlessly together. The enhancement strengthens patient engagement while maintaining the platform’s high standards of clarity, quality, and performance.RPM Healthcare already supports Spanish-speaking patients through bilingual enrollment specialists and care coach nurses. The new platform update builds on that human support by extending the Spanish-language experience directly into the patient app, AI Coach conversations, and AI-powered tools.“Remote care only works when patients feel understood,” said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. “With Spanish support across our app, AI Coach, and patient tools, combined with Spanish-speaking care coaches and enrollment specialists, we are creating a more connected care experience for Spanish-speaking patients from enrollment through ongoing support.”Key Features of the Spanish-Language Experience Include:1) Full Spanish In-App Experience: All core application text, menus, prompts, and notifications are available in Spanish.2) Spanish AI Coach Conversations: Patients can interact naturally with the AI Coach in Spanish, receiving accurate, contextual responses.3) AI Tools Messaging in Spanish: Integrated AI tools support Spanish-language inputs and outputs for seamless communication.By combining Spanish-speaking clinical support, bilingual enrollment services, and AI-powered Spanish-language tools, RPM Healthcare is advancing a more accessible model of remote care for diverse patient populations.###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

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