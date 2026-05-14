Sumter County, South Carolina Engages PlanetBids to Streamline Procurement and Strengthen Regulatory Compliance

PlanetBids' platform will help the County be more proactive and transparent, improving efficiency and compliance with streamlined operations.

PlanetBids allows us to move from a manual, reactive process to a modern, proactive system that improves both compliance and efficiency.” — Christopher Hilditch, Property Manager in Purchasing, Sumter County

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sumter County has engaged PlanetBids digital procurement solution to modernize and unify its procurement operations, transitioning from largely manual and disconnected processes to a secure, cloud-based system designed to enhance transparency, improve vendor access, and reduce administrative burden.This marks PlanetBids’ fourth partnership in South Carolina, further expanding its footprint in the Southeast.Historically, the County has relied on a free vendor registration service and posted bid solicitations directly to its website. Vendors were required to contact the County by phone or email to request bid packages, creating a time-consuming, fragmented process. Contract management and vendor compliance tasks, such as tracking certificates of insurance, were also handled manually.Procurement Modernization That Delivers ResultsWith more than 20 solicitations annually and strict audit requirements, Sumter County needed a solution to help streamline the full procurement lifecycle. PlanetBids now provides the County with:• A Centralized Digital Procurement Hub – All solicitations, documentation, and vendor interactions are now managed in one secure system, reducing errors and increasing transparency.• Expanded Vendor Access and Participation – Vendors can now view and respond to opportunities, submit bid documents, and provide subcontractor details where applicable, eliminating manual outreach and increasing fairness.• Improved Compliance Tracking – Certificates of insurance and contract deadlines are now tracked digitally, reducing audit risks and saving countless staff hours.• Streamlined Evaluation and Awarding – The County can now manage evaluations through standardized digital workflows that ensure objectivity, consistency, and documentation.• Preparedness for Emergency and Public Works Needs – The system also equips the County to better manage urgent procurements and public infrastructure projects with fast, compliant workflows."PlanetBids allows us to move from a manual, reactive process to a modern, proactive system that improves both compliance and efficiency," said Christopher Hilditch, Property Manager in Purchasing Department, Sumter County. "It’s a major step forward for our procurement operations and for the vendors we partner with.""Sumter County joins a growing number of agencies across the Southeast who are modernizing procurement not just for convenience, but for resilience, accountability, and impact," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "We’re proud to be their partner in this digital transformation."Vendors interested in doing business with the County can register and view all open bid opportunities in the County's new PlanetBids vendor portal About Sumter CountyLocated in the heart of South Carolina, Sumter County serves a diverse and growing population of native South Carolinians and transplants through responsive public services and regional leadership. The County is committed to transparent governance, regulatory compliance, and sustainable growth, offering mild weather, low cost of living, friendly neighborhoods, multiple cultural offerings, and numerous recreational opportunities for sports and outdoors. For more information, visit sumtercountysc.gov About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for solicitation and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. For more information, visit planetbids.com

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