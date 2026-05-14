Caring Therapists Expands to Central Florida with New Orlando Office

Caring Therapists Team

Caring Therapists expands to Orlando, offering therapy, testing, medication management, and mental health services for children, adults, couples, and families.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring Therapists, a growing Florida-based mental health group practice, is proud to announce the opening of its new Orlando office, marking the company’s expansion into Central Florida and a significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy.Conveniently located at 130 Pasadena Place, Orlando, FL 32803, the new office is situated in the North Quarter/Uptown Orlando area near Downtown Orlando, Lake Ivanhoe, and the Orange Avenue corridor, with easy access from Winter Park, Baldwin Park, College Park, and surrounding communities.The Orlando expansion reflects Caring Therapists’ ongoing mission to increase access to high-quality, compassionate mental health care throughout Florida. The practice currently serves clients across multiple South Florida locations, and plans continued statewide growth in the coming years.“We are incredibly excited to become part of the Orlando community,” said Amanda Landry, LMHC, CAP, NCC, Founder and CEO of Caring Therapists. “Orlando is a vibrant and diverse city with a growing need for accessible mental health services. We are honored to bring our client-centered, evidence-based approach to Central Florida and look forward to supporting individuals, couples, children, and families throughout the region.”The Orlando office offers a wide range of mental health services, including:Individual therapyChild and adolescent counselingCouples counselingPsychological and psychoeducational testingADHD and autism evaluationsTrauma therapy and EMDRLGBTQ+ affirming therapyMedication managementSubstance abuse evaluationsOnline therapy throughout FloridaCaring Therapists utilizes evidence-based approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Gottman Method Couples Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Play Therapy, Trauma-Focused CBT, and EMDR.The Orlando team provides support for concerns including anxiety, depression, trauma, OCD, burnout, relationship issues, life transitions, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and stress management. The practice also serves college students and young adults, including those attending the University of Central Florida and other nearby institutions.The new office accepts many major insurance plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Optum, United Healthcare, UMR, Oscar, Avmed, Medicare, NOMI Health, Seminole Tribe, and Tricare/Humana Military.As part of its commitment to community involvement and collaboration, Caring Therapists has also joined the Central Florida Mental Health Counseling Association to strengthen partnerships with local providers and organizations throughout the region.Founded by Amanda Landry, Caring Therapists has built a reputation for accessible, community-focused mental health care across Florida. The organization was recently recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and continues to expand its footprint to meet the increasing demand for mental health services statewide.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.caringtherapists.com or call (954) 378-5381.About Caring TherapistsCaring Therapists is a Florida-based group mental health practice providing therapy, counseling, testing, and psychiatric services for children, teens, adults, couples, and families. With locations throughout South and Central Florida, Caring Therapists is dedicated to providing accessible, evidence-based mental health care in a warm, supportive environment.

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