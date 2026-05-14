‘Key of Bones’ Reveals New Poster and Cannes Fantastic Pavilion Gala Screening

Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate Key of Bones Movie Screening at Fantastic Pavilion in Cannes, France Actor Jeremy King, Actress Gina Vitori, Writer/Director Tony Armer, & Actress Melissa Chick

The supernatural horror comedy, Key Of Bones, heads to Cannes with a new poster reveal and Fantastic Pavilion Gala screening announcement.

We wanted to create something fun, supernatural, and deeply connected to the haunted energy of Key West.” — Anthony Pernicka

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A brand-new poster has been revealed for the upcoming supernatural horror-comedy ' Key of Bones : Curse of the Ghost Pirate' ahead of the film’s screening this Saturday at the Fantastic Pavilion Gala during the Cannes Film Festival festivities in Cannes, France.Filmed in Key West, Florida, the film blends pirate mythology, paranormal horror, supernatural adventure, and comedy against the backdrop of the island’s nightlife and haunted history. The newly released poster offers another glimpse into the movie’s world of cursed treasure, restless spirits, and ghostly chaos tied to the legend of pirate Anne Bonny.Written and directed by Tony Armer, Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate follows a local waitress, a ghost tour guide, and an unlucky tourist who accidentally unleash a centuries-old pirate curse after mysterious coins begin washing ashore following a violent storm. As supernatural events spread across the island, the trio must confront the returning spirit of Anne Bonny before Key West is consumed by paranormal chaos.The film stars Gina Vitori, Jeremy King, Melissa Chick, Benjamin Healy, Ty Spann, Chad Newman, Kitty Clements, and Vincent De Paul.The Fantastic Pavilion Gala screening marks another major step for the independent production as momentum continues building toward the film’s planned Fall release.If you are attending events in Cannes this weekend and would like to learn more about the screening of Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate, visit the official Fantastic Pavilion website for schedules and event information.The film is produced in association with iHorror , one of the largest independently owned horror entertainment websites.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact:iHorrorEmail: anthony@ihorror.comWebsite: www.iHorror.com

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