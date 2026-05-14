‘Key of Bones’ Reveals New Poster and Cannes Fantastic Pavilion Gala Screening
The supernatural horror comedy, Key Of Bones, heads to Cannes with a new poster reveal and Fantastic Pavilion Gala screening announcement.
Filmed in Key West, Florida, the film blends pirate mythology, paranormal horror, supernatural adventure, and comedy against the backdrop of the island’s nightlife and haunted history. The newly released poster offers another glimpse into the movie’s world of cursed treasure, restless spirits, and ghostly chaos tied to the legend of pirate Anne Bonny.
Written and directed by Tony Armer, Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate follows a local waitress, a ghost tour guide, and an unlucky tourist who accidentally unleash a centuries-old pirate curse after mysterious coins begin washing ashore following a violent storm. As supernatural events spread across the island, the trio must confront the returning spirit of Anne Bonny before Key West is consumed by paranormal chaos.
The film stars Gina Vitori, Jeremy King, Melissa Chick, Benjamin Healy, Ty Spann, Chad Newman, Kitty Clements, and Vincent De Paul.
The Fantastic Pavilion Gala screening marks another major step for the independent production as momentum continues building toward the film’s planned Fall release.
If you are attending events in Cannes this weekend and would like to learn more about the screening of Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate, visit the official Fantastic Pavilion website for schedules and event information.
The film is produced in association with iHorror, one of the largest independently owned horror entertainment websites.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact:
iHorror
Email: anthony@ihorror.com
Website: www.iHorror.com
Anthony Pernicka
iHorror.com
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