Monte Vista Water District Implements PlanetBids for Modernized Procurement and Improved Vendor Engagement

Monte Vista Water District has already seen early success with greater vendor participation and competition using PlanetBids digital procurement system.

Implementing PlanetBids has already proven incredibly successful. Our first posting resulted in a significantly higher response from well-qualified contractors with competitive proposals.” — John Hughes, Chief Operating Officer

MONTCLAIR, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monte Vista Water District (MVWD) has adopted PlanetBids digital procurement platform to modernize its procurement operations, including solicitation management, vendor engagement, and project evaluation functionality to replace manual purchasing processes with a more centralized, transparent, and efficient digital solution.MVWD previously managed bidding through email distribution and website postings, relying heavily on a limited pool of known contractors. While that process supported basic outreach, it created challenges around vendor participation, consistency, visibility, and documentation, especially for projects that required broader competition or more detailed bid tracking.With PlanetBids, MVWD gains a centralized platform to publish solicitations, manage vendor communications, evaluate responses, and maintain a more organized procurement workflow from purchase requisition request through award.A Smarter, More Centralized Procurement Process for the DistrictExpanded Vendor Outreach – PlanetBids gives MVWD access to a larger vendor network while also allowing the District to build and manage its own vendor database. Suppliers can register through a public portal, select the categories they serve, and receive automated notifications for opportunities that match their services.Streamlined Solicitation Management – Instead of manually posting, emailing, and tracking bid activity, MVWD can now manage the full solicitation process in one place. The system supports publishing RFPs, issuing addenda, tracking bidder activity, and organizing all related documents in a single digital file.Improved Bid Evaluation – PlanetBids provides MVWD with more structure and consistency in scoring and review, reducing the manual effort required to compare responses and document award decisions.Access to Previous Bid Specs and Project Information – The PlanetBids RFx Library allows MVWD to review specifications and scopes of work from similar projects completed by other agencies. This gives staff a strong starting point for drafting future solicitations without beginning from scratch.Better Visibility and Recordkeeping – By moving procurement into a centralized platform, MVWD can improve internal visibility, maintain a more complete audit trail, and reduce the risk of missed communications or fragmented records."Implementing PlanetBids has already proven incredibly successful for our water district," said John Hughes, Chief Operating Officer for MVWD. "Our first posting resulted in a significantly higher response from well-qualified contractors with competitive proposals. The platform has already streamlined the process, enhancing our small team's efficiency and transparency in managing capital improvement projects."“Monte Vista Water District recognized the need to move away from a highly manual process toward a procurement platform that improves efficiency and visibility,” said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “With our vast experience helping water utilities in California and nationwide, it made sense to partner with PlanetBids, and we’re proud to support their team with tools that expand vendor outreach and simplify solicitation management.”Vendors interested in working with MVWD an register and view new opportunities through their PlanetBids vendor portal About Monte Vista Water DistrictMonte Vista Water District, a county water district formed in 1927, provides retail and wholesale water supply services to a population of over 135,000 within a 30-square-mile area, including the communities of Montclair, Chino Hills, portions of Chino and the unincorporated area lying between the cities of Pomona, Chino Hills, Chino, and Ontario. Learn more at mvwd.org About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

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