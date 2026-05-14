Spotlight on the Opening of the China Pavilion at Cannes: China Film Night Celebrates the Power of Eastern Storytelling

Guests Photo in Front of the China Pavilion Group Photo of Guests at China Film Night Group Photo of Jia Zhangke, Chloé Zhaoand Zhao Tao

CANNES, FRANCE, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Cannes International Film Festival China Pavilion and China Film Global Promotion Event officially opened on May 13 in Cannes, France. Guided by the China Film Administration and jointly hosted by the China Film Foundation and the China Film Association, with the Wu Tianming Film Fund for Young Talents as organizer, the event once again brought together leading filmmakers, festival representatives, scholars, producers, and actors from around the world to promote Chinese cinema and deepen international cultural exchange.

The opening forum, themed “Hello Cinema, Hello China: New Works, New Thoughts and Dialogue with a New Era,” explored topics including film creation, global communication, and the evolving role of Chinese cinema in today’s international industry. Distinguished guests included Qin Zhengui, Deputy Director of the China Film Administration and Director of the China Film Archive; He Youlin, Consul General of China in Marseille; Yin Hong, Vice Chairman of the China Film Association; renowned director Jia Zhangke; actress and producer Zhao Tao; actors Li Gengxi, Qi Wei, and Chen Shaoxi; as well as international critics, scholars, and representatives from major film festivals and institutions.

The discussions focused on how Chinese cinema continues to resonate with global audiences through realistic storytelling and universal emotional experiences. Carlo Chatrian, former Artistic Director of the Berlin International Film Festival and overseas producer of The Turino Shadow, shared his experience collaborating with Jia Zhangke and praised the director’s ability to portray ordinary lives with emotional depth and cinematic authenticity. French critic Jean-Michel Frodon noted that Jia’s films have long been embraced in Europe because they document contemporary Chinese social transformation through intimate stories and distinctive visual language.

Several speakers also discussed broader changes facing world cinema today, including the impact of artificial intelligence, the growing importance of film restoration, and shifting opportunities for non-Hollywood productions at major international festivals. Yin Hong reflected on the evolution of Chinese cinema “from being seen by the world to becoming an organic part of world cinema,” while Zhao Tao emphasized the importance of allowing global audiences to see “different portraits of Chinese stories” through younger generations of filmmakers.

A major highlight of the event was the signing ceremony for the French remake rights of the Chinese hit comedy Johnny Keep Walking!, acquired by French production company Master Movies through Tiger Pictures Entertainment. As one of the few recent Chinese films to receive an European remake deal, the project marked a significant step forward for Chinese storytelling in the international commercial market and demonstrated the growing global recognition of Chinese screenwriting and creative talent.

The evening’s “China Film Night” transformed the French Riviera into a celebration of Chinese cinema and culture. Guests included representatives from Cannes, Venice, Tokyo, Busan, Rotterdam, and other major international film festivals, alongside filmmakers and casts from Chinese productions selected for this year’s Cannes lineup, including The Turino Shadow and A Girl Unknown.

Renowned director Chloé Zhao, also the Jury Member of the Main Competition at the 2026 Cannes International Film Festival, made a special appearance at the event. Speaking at the venue, she warmly remarked, “Coming to China Film Night feels like coming home.” She also expressed her continued attention to the development of China’s film industry and her hope to engage with more young Chinese filmmakers in the future. Renowned French actress Isabelle Huppert also attended and interacted enthusiastically with Chinese and international filmmakers.

In his remarks, Qin Zhengui stated that China Film Night is not only a celebration, but also “a continuing mechanism for connection,” enabling creators from different countries to better understand one another and encouraging future collaboration through dialogue and exchange. He Youlin highlighted cinema’s role as an important bridge for cultural communication between China and France, expressing hopes for deeper cooperation and shared development opportunities in the years ahead. Gilles Cima opened the evening with humorous remarks in French, welcoming guests on behalf of the Cannes municipal government. Jérémy Kessler spoke about the longstanding friendship between China and France, as well as the shared market and industry challenges faced by filmmakers in both countries, while also acknowledging the growing influence of Chinese cinema in France.

In her speech, Zhao Tao stated that the Chinese stories told through Chinese cinema are part of the shared human experience, and that the China Pavilion at Cannes continues to introduce global audiences to a new generation of young Chinese filmmakers and creators.

As one of the event ambassadors, Li Gengxi shared: “As a young actress, I feel deeply honored to recommend Chinese cinema — this international language that transcends cultures. It brings us shared emotions and strength, and I hope Chinese cinema will continue to dream boldly and move confidently into the future.”

During the event, honorary certificates were presented to young directors selected for the China’s New Talents Going Global Program in recognition of their creative achievements and international potential. Strategic partners Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and Madame Figaro China were also honored for their contributions to international film and cultural communication.

Blending traditional Chinese aesthetics with the atmosphere of the French Riviera, this year’s China Film Night also featured a Chinese-themed seaside banquet curated by renowned Huaiyang cuisine masters led by celebrated chef Tao Xiaodong. Through a combination of cinema, gastronomy, and cultural exchange, the event offered international guests an immersive experience of contemporary Chinese culture and highlighted the diversity, creativity, and growing global influence of Chinese cinema.

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