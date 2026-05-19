Music Trailblazer Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels releases powerful new rock/rap single 'She Gets Me High'

DMC joins forces with all-star quartet of rock icons featuring Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Mick Mars, and Duff McKagan on new track. Available Now!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary rap icon, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels has released a raucous new single, “She Gets Me High.” (LISTEN)

The pounding rock/rap hybrid is derived from Ram Jam’s 1977 hit of the song “Black Betty,” with DMC’s version featuring an A-list gathering of seminal rock icons – Sebastian Bach (vocals), Travis Barker (drums), Mick Mars (guitar), and Duff McKagan (bass), joining forces with the acclaimed rapper who contributes his trademark blistering verses to the ferocious single.

The original “Black Betty” is steeped in rock and black music history, with the roots of the 1977 release being traced back to a 1933 a capella version by Texas prisoner ‘Iron Head’ Johnson, and subsequently by legendary blues pioneer Lead Belly, recorded in 1939. It was the latter version that influenced the song’s 1977 writer Bill Bartlett, member of the 1960s band the Lemon Pipers, and 1970s incarnations Starstruck and eventually Ram Jam. Other artists have previously reworked the Lead Belly rendering (including black civil rights influencer Odetta in a 1964 version called “Looky Yonder,” and a 1968 offering by Manfred Mann called “Big Betty”), which music scholars cite has even earlier roots as an African American work song.

DMC says it was the genre-leaping legacy of the track and its undeniable historical resonance that inspired him to pay homage. “The ’77 version is a classic that all true rockers know. Couple that with the recordings of Lead Belly and others and you have a track that’s irresistible in its raw power and influence,” says DMC. “Being able to have Sebastian, Travis, Mick, and Duff contribute their awesome star power – we hope we bring something new, hard and heavy to it that ropes in rock and rap fans and will also stand the test of time.”

The rock foursome flexes searing guitar work, raw vocal chops and a chugging rhythm section on “She Gets High,” matching the signature chaos of Ram Jam’s original offering, with DMC’s visceral lyrical play taking the most liberties. Produced by songwriter/ producer/artist SONIX.

“She Gets Me High” is currently available on all major streaming platforms and is DMC's first single in advance of his upcoming EP.

More info visit: https://thekingdmc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.