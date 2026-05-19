From Homelessness to Healing: Daren Black’s Finding Real Yoga Shares a Journey of Transformation & Spiritual Discovery

Daren Black Finding Real Yoga

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Finding Real Yoga, award-winning author Daren Black shares a powerful journey of transformation. This book blends personal struggle with timeless insights on yoga, meditation, and self-mastery. Through firsthand experiences with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, he reveals deeper truths behind authentic spiritual practice. Finding Real Yoga challenges modern misconceptions and redefines what yoga truly means.

Daren Black, M.A., is an Ayurvedic healer, holistic health educator, yoga expert, and award-winning author. His life is a testament to resilience, transformation, and spiritual mastery.

After immersing himself in yoga and meditation in the 1970s, a series of devastating tragedies including car accidents, chronic illness, heartbreak, and homelessness, pushed him to the brink. Refusing to surrender, Black’s turning point came in 1988. That was when he met renowned spiritual teacher, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose guidance and holistic practices helped restore Daren’s health and purpose.

Becoming one of the first teachers of the Art of Living in California, Black went on to found PracticalAyurveda.com. Daren’s work has been helping thousands integrate Ayurvedic principles into modern life. His award-winning book, Finding Real Yoga, distills decades of lived experience into a powerful guide for authentic healing, self-mastery, and lasting transformation. This one-on-one interview shares Daren’s background and experience writing Finding Real Yoga.

Tell us about Finding Real Yoga.

Finding Real Yoga offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how my life was transformed under the guidance of one of the greatest spiritual masters of our time, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

In the book, I share my extraordinary true story, going from homelessness, severe illness, and personal devastation to profound healing and spiritual awakening. This experience completely reshaped my understanding of health, purpose, and the potential of the human spirit.

Inside the book, you’ll discover:

✔ The deeper meaning of yoga beyond physical practice.

✔ Powerful insights into love, karma, meditation, and consciousness.

✔ Practical tools for healing, self-mastery, and personal growth.

✔ Rare, never-before-shared stories from the early days of the Art of Living.

Blending memoir, spiritual teaching, history, and soul-stirring poetry, this book delivers both inspiration and actionable wisdom for anyone seeking purpose, healing, and growth. Whether you’re just beginning your journey or searching for something deeper, Finding Real Yoga will expand your perspective. You will get a glimpse of what deep transformation really feels like.

What inspired you to write Finding Real Yoga?

I wrote Finding Real Yoga to show that profound, life-changing transformation is not only possible, it’s real. My experiences in the early days with Gurudev Sri Sri were too important to leave undocumented. I felt a responsibility to preserve that history with honesty and clarity.

There have been widespread misunderstandings about yoga, meditation, and ayurvedic holistic health. Too often, these practices are reduced to surface-level trends, missing their true depth and potential. Finding Real Yoga is an effort to set the record straight. This book offers an authentic perspective that reconnects people with deeper purpose and some of the power behind these ancient disciplines.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

My background gave me a front-row seat to moments and experiences that most people have never had access to. That perspective shaped every page of Finding Real Yoga. The book captures pivotal events and insights that were previously unseen by the public. It offers a rare and authentic account of a transformative time.

I felt a deep responsibility to document these experiences truthfully. I wanted to preserve what I witnessed, to help readers gain a genuine understanding of the teachings, the journey, and the impact they can have on a person’s life.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

Yoga is far more than a series of physical postures. It is a complete, transformative science with the power to change lives. When you fully commit to your path, incredible breakthroughs, and even miracles, become possible.

Through the teachings of Gurudev Sri Sri, I’ve come to understand yoga in its higher form; a pathway to deeper awareness, profound resilience, and lasting inner transformation.

Purchasing the Book

Finding Real Yoga has received enthusiastic, positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “Daren Black delivers a deeply compelling account of transformation, distilling profound spiritual wisdom and lived experience into a powerful guide to authentic inner freedom and self-realization.”

Dr. Allen Johnson, former chairperson of UCLA’s Anthropology Department, says that Finding Real Yoga is “a treasure of valuable wisdom from a devoted yogi.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Real-Yoga-Daren-Black/dp/1735082309

To connect with Daren and learn more about his work, visit: PracticalAyurveda.com and follow him on LinkedIn, X (https://x.com/FindingRealYoga) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/practicalayurveda/).

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