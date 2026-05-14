Command Is Dead: New Leadership Book Lands as CEOs Race to Beijing

Warp Speed Leadership: Navigating Disruption in the Age of Tesla and AI, by Donal Bailey. Published by North Star Publishing Group.

Donal Bailey says the CEOs on this week's Beijing trip face the exact tension his new book diagnoses: speed without orchestration is fragility at scale.

The CEOs flying to Beijing face a tension no business school taught five years ago. Speed without orchestration is fragility at scale.” — Donal Bailey, Author of Warp Speed Leadership

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a delegation of American chief executives traveled to Beijing this week alongside President Trump, a new leadership book argues that the entire era of command-style corporate leadership has ended. Warp Speed Leadership, by thirty-year executive coach Donal Bailey, is available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover, with the audiobook to follow in July 2026.The book's argument is that the companies pulling away from their peers have stopped trying to make every decision from the top and started building the systems that produce decisions at scale. Tesla is the cleanest case study. Eleven chapters walk through what Bailey calls the new physics of Warp Speed, a different operating system end to end that separates companies compressing twenty years of strategic distance into a five-year sprint from those still optimizing for yesterday's playbooks.Eleven chapters name the operating pillars one by one, each anchored to Tesla and translated into operating questions executives can bring directly to their leadership teams. Among the most provocative:- The Iteration Machine: how Tesla builds hardware like software.- The AI Accelerator: the flywheel that cannot be bought.- The Velocity Gap: why most organizations cannot close it without restructuring.- The Regulatory Gauntlet: how the data becomes the lobbyist.- Velocity and Virtue: the tension that decides whether a fast company stays alive long enough to become a great one."The CEOs on the plane to Beijing this week are operating in conditions that were not in any business school curriculum five years ago," said Bailey. "Their job is no longer to make the best decisions. It is to build the system that makes the best decisions, faster and at scale. The book is the operating manual for that transition."Warp Speed Leadership is available now on Amazon. The Kindle edition is priced at $9.99 and delivers instantly. The paperback at $19.99 and hardcover at $29.99 ship with Prime delivery. The audiobook follows in July 2026. A free companion document called the AI Leadership Prompt Pack is available at donalcbailey.com/warp-speed-leadership for executives who want to pressure-test their operating model against the book's thesis before reading.About the AuthorDonal Bailey has spent thirty years coaching Fortune 100 leaders through high-stakes operating model transitions. He is a keynote speaker on AI-era leadership, an advisor to CEOs and corporate boards, and the founder of the Strategic Ecosystem Leadership newsletter, read by roughly three thousand senior executives. He is based in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.About North Star Publishing Group Warp Speed Leadership is published by North Star Publishing Group. The trilogy continues with books two and three, which examine SpaceX and the X.com era as additional case studies in the same operating thesis.Order Warp Speed Leadership on Amazon

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