Requi, LLC Launches Pioneering AI Intelligence Platform to Modernize Healthcare Compliance

Requi

Requi debuts a "Privacy-First" AI platform for healthcare, featuring autonomous compliance agents, real-time audits, and verifiable federal and state citations.

"Compliance shouldn't be a checkbox; it should be the infrastructure upon which patient trust is built," said the Requi leadership team.” — Megan Linden

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WILMINGTON, DE – Requi, LLC, the developer of the "ChatGPT for healthcare compliance ," today announced the official launch of its state-of-the-art intelligence platform. Designed to bring clarity to the administrative chaos of the healthcare industry, Requi provides a robust, AI-first architecture that automates the most tedious aspects of asset management, compliance auditing, and regulatory reporting.Unlike generic AI models, Requi is built on a foundation of elite expertise, with a brain trust trained by professionals from MIT, Cornell Law, and Columbia. This ensures that the platform doesn’t just process data—it understands the high-stakes nuances of technical infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.A New Standard: The AI That Knows Its LimitsRequi introduces a critical breakthrough in AI safety: the ability to say "I don’t know." While other models may hallucinate or provide confident but incorrect responses, Requi is programmed to recognize when data is insufficient. In these instances, the AI acts as a true assistant, guiding the user to provide more context or specific documentation to ensure 100% accuracy.Comprehensive Features for the Future of Compliance:The Requi platform integrates directly into enterprise workflows, offering a suite of tools that function as a force multiplier for compliance teams:Autonomous Compliance Agents:Requi utilizes "Sonia," an advanced AI agent capable of real-time voice and text interaction, to monitor assets and flag non-compliant items on a central dashboard.Compliance Review & Drafting: Administrators can analyze complex policies and contracts, cross-referencing them against HIPAA, OIG, and all U.S. state-specific regulations.Automated Audits: The platform identifies missing signatures, expired maintenance logs, and non-compliant clauses, turning these flags into actionable tasks with one click.Citations for Fast Verification: Every response provided by the AI includes specific citations to federal or state mandates, allowing for lightning-fast human verification and audit-ready records.Task & Lifecycle Management: The platform automatically generates tasks for the team when it finds discrepancies, ensuring that "to-do" items are tracked from discovery to resolution.Enterprise-Grade Security & ScopeSecurity is the cornerstone of Requi. The platform utilizes a “Privacy-First" architecture, ensuring that all Protected Health Information (PHI) is processed with AES-256 encryption. Requi’s deployment prevents sensitive proprietary data from leaking into public training sets.Note on Scope: Requi provides specialized compliance advice, intended to assist administrators in navigating regulatory requirements; it does not provide legal advice."Compliance shouldn't be a checkbox; it should be the infrastructure upon which patient trust is built," said the Requi leadership team. "We have built a true assistant for the next generation of healthcare leaders, one that balances speed with an unshakeable commitment to accuracy and privacy."About Requi, LLCRequi, LLC is a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and healthcare compliance solutions. By combining advanced technical intelligence with expertise from top-tier institutions, Requi helps organizations scale innovation while maintaining rigorous adherence to state and federal regulations.For more information, visit requi.io.# #

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