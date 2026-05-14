When the Mission Gets Personal: AFAS provides a safety net for Guardians and Airmen

Beyond the high-stakes space launch and test operations at Vandenberg SFB lies a shared reality for every Airman and Guardian: the quiet balancing act between answering their nation's call and navigating the unpredictable demands of military family life. When unique needs arise that standard benefits aren’t designed to cover, who steps in to bridge the gap for America’s Guardians and Airmen?

For more than 13,000 service members last year, the answer was the Air and Space Forces Aid Society (AFAS).

To reinforce that mission, retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, AFAS chief executive officer, and Packy Lyden, AFAS chief development officer, visited Vandenberg May 7. Their goal was to ensure that the Guardians and Airmen responsible for the base’s critical operations—and their families who support them—know exactly how to leverage the programs and assistance the AFAS deploys annually.

“The fundamental purpose of the visit was to better understand the unique challenges that members here at Vandenberg face,” Thomas said. “We learned that part of the mission here includes being a relatively remote base. Whether it’s medical travel, gas expenses or other financial stressors, we have programs designed for life events like these.”

Operating as the official charity of the Department of the Air Force, AFAS provided nearly $12 million in support to more than 13,000 service members across the enterprise last year. Yet, their biggest challenge remains ensuring that young Airmen and Guardians know this safety net exists before a crisis hits.

“Guardians and Airmen face real pressures that many people don’t understand,” Thomas said. “Financial strain, family separation, rising costs… AFAS, as the Department of the Air Force’s official relief organization, helps ensure members can stay focused on the mission, and know that somebody has their six.”

But AFAS isn't just about emergencies; it is about providing the tools necessary to maintain a resilient force. From https://afas.org/education-support/ to https://afas.org/how-we-help/community-programs/#child-care, the society offers a suite of https://afas.org/how-we-help/standard-assistance/ tailored to the military lifestyle.

“We want Guardians and Airmen to know that when life gets difficult or things go wrong, we’re the organization that’s here to help them,” Thomas said.

Eligibility for AFAS support extends across the entire Department of the Air Force mission set. Assistance is available to all Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve Airmen and Guardians, as well as their eligible family members. The safety net also covers retired members and their families, as well as the widows, widowers, and dependent children of deceased personnel. To apply for assistance from the AFAS visit https://portal.afas.org/.