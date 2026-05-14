Creating Jobs in Southeast Pennsylvania: Governor Shapiro Secures $7 Million Investment from Vylor to Open its New Global Corporate Business Center in Pennsylvania, Creating At Least 130 High-Paying Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $3.5 million to support the future advanced seed and genetics company as it establishes its first location in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating nearly 23,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Under the Governor’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation ― and is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $7 million investment from future advanced seed and genetics company Vylor to open its Global Corporate Business Center in Pennsylvania. The company, which will be spun off from Corteva in the fourth quarter of 2026, will create a minimum of 130 new, high-paying jobs over the next five years.

The Commonwealth is investing $3.5 million in the Global Corporate Business Center project, which will be established at a to be determined location in Southeast Pennsylvania. Vylor, which has committed to operating in the Commonwealth for at least fifteen years, will also invest at least $10 million in an existing Research and Development facility in New Holland, Lancaster County.

“Businesses are choosing Pennsylvania because we have put a real strategy in place – and we are delivering results by cutting red tape and speeding up permitting, investing in key industries like agriculture, and strengthening our workforce,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Economic growth and opportunity runs through our farmlands – and my Administration is proud to support innovative companies like Vylor who are at the forefront of innovation in the agriculture industry. We will keep building on that momentum to win more projects, create more opportunity, and drive long-term economic growth for communities and farms across Pennsylvania.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) provided Vylor with a $3.5 million funding proposal for this project.

“Vylor’s decision to locate its new Global Corporate Business Center in Pennsylvania is another clear example of how we’re competing for — and winning — transformative projects that create opportunity and drive long-term economic growth here,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is making strategic investments that help companies grow, create jobs, and put down roots in our communities. We’ll continue to aggressively compete for projects like this one and further strengthen Pennsylvania’s reputation as a premier destination for innovative companies looking to expand and succeed.”

The agriculture industry contributes more than $132.5 billion each year to Pennsylvania’s economy. This industry is among the five key sectors prioritized in Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

“Intense swings in weather and temperatures bring increased risk of pest damage from weakened root systems and warming soil,” said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Responsibly developed seed treatments are an important tool for farmers in targeting pest control with fewer chemicals while increasing yields, and lowering costs. Attracting businesses that use innovative technology to solve real problems is a sound investment in Pennsylvania agriculture.”

On October 1, 2025, Corteva announced plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies — one of which is Vylor ― in the second half of 2026. New advanced seed and genetics company Vylor will be anchored in elite germplasm and cutting-edge biotechnology with the aim of harnessing science and technology to help feed the world.

“We’re excited to locate our new Global Corporate Business Center in Pennsylvania to help grow the future of Vylor and strengthen the state’s strong ties to agriculture,” said future Vylor CEO Chuck Magro. “We look forward to working together in the shared belief that science and innovation will advance agriculture, build rural economies and help farmers feed and fuel a growing population.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Growing Pennsylvania’s Economy and Boosting Innovation

To continue supporting Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses, Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget increases funding for innovation in agriculture, energy, life sciences, technology, and manufacturing:

Innovate in PA 2.0: The Governor’s budget would deploy nearly $100 million into the state’s innovation economy, creating and funding Innovate in PA 2.0 would provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

Ag Innovation Grant Program: Pennsylvania agriculture supports over 48,800 farms, nearly 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to our economy. The Governor’s budget includes a $9 million increase – a total of $19 million – for the first-in-the-nation Agricultural Innovation program.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating nearly 23,000 new jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth

, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, and US Durum in Dauphin County

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief online..

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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