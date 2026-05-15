OXEIA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS NAMED MOST INNOVATIVE mTBI COMPANY 2026

Second Year Running Oxeia is Recognized for its Concussion Drug, OXE103; Award Honors Excellence, Resilience and Innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Global Health & Pharma announced today that Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals won its award for Most Innovative Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) Company 2026. Global Health & Pharma’s Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards 2026 honor the businesses and innovators that are revolutionizing the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries.Dr. Michael Wyand, Oxeia CEO, stated, “This award is a testament to the promise that our company and our concussion drug, OXE103, hold for the millions of people globally who are suffering with persistent and often debilitating post-concussion symptoms . The public’s interest in the potential of our ghrelin therapy is overwhelming as evidenced by our Regulation Crowdfunding campaign that recently surpassed its fundraising goals.” Oxeia’s campaign, which launched in early 2026, has raised nearly $1.5M and remains open to additional investors following an extension of the offering.Board member and former NFL quarterback, Alex Smith , noted that “This award given to Oxeia for two consecutive years is a testament to their industry leadership, scientific expertise and potential to redefine the standard of care for concussion sufferers. Speaking from my own and my teammates’ experiences, there’s no question that an effective treatment is long past due. Telling someone to go home and rest isn't a treatment. We need a therapy that addresses the underlying damage to the brain.”The recognition comes as Oxeia prepares to advance OXE103 into a larger Phase 2b trial. The 160-patient, multi-site, randomized, placebo-controlled study is expected to begin later this year.ABOUT OXE103OXE103 is a form of human ghrelin, a naturally occurring hormone that freely crosses the blood-brain barrier. It is being developed to treat persistent post-concussion symptoms by targeting the underlying metabolic disruption and brain injury that follow concussion. In preclinical studies, OXE103 restored normal energy metabolism and reduced oxidative damage associated with brain injury.In a Phase 2a pilot trial at the University of Kansas Medical Center, OXE103-treated patients demonstrated an 85% responder rate, compared to 33% for standard care alone. Improvement was observed across all study endpoints, including symptom severity and quality of life.Through a licensing agreement, Oxeia gained access to extensive clinical data from Daiichi Sankyo, including 9 completed studies, more than 300 patients treated with ghrelin, 4 Phase 1 safety trials, and an FDA-accepted open IND. In its initial regulatory meeting, the FDA confirmed no additional preclinical or safety studies would be required to advance to Phase 2—a milestone that typically requires 5 to 7 years and tens of millions of dollars to reach.ABOUT OXEIA BIOPHARMACEUTICALSHeadquartered in Boston, MA, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals is a privately held clinical-stage biotech company developing OXE103 for persistent concussion symptoms. The company's founding team has $9 billion in prior combined exits, including Arena Pharmaceuticals' $6.7 billion Pfizer acquisition and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals' $2.1 billion Allergan acquisition. For more information, visit www.oxeiabiopharma.com REGULATION CROWDFUNDING DISCLOSUREThis Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.# # #

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