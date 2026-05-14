AREY GROUP WELCOMES GENE GOBBEL AS CONTROLLER

Gene Gobbel, AREY Group Controller AREY Group logo

Position Demonstrates AREY Groups Continual Commitment to Growth

His background (Gene) in construction, real estate, and organizational leadership aligns extremely well with our long-term vision and disciplined approach to growth.” — Travis Griffith, CEO & President of AREY Group

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AREY Group , a Georgia-based multifamily investment, development, and property management firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Gene Gobbel, CPA, as Controller, further strengthening the company’s financial leadership team as it continues to expand its multifamily, student housing, and development platform.In his role, Gobbel will oversee financial operations, accounting functions, internal controls, and reporting initiatives across AREY Group’s growing portfolio and development activities.Gobbel brings more than 22 years of experience leading finance and accounting operations within the construction and real estate industries. Throughout his career, he has provided strategic financial leadership across audits, forecasting, banking, insurance, compliance, and organizational growth initiatives. Prior to joining AREY Group, he served in executive leadership roles overseeing the financial operations of a large-scale multifamily construction company, supporting complex projects and long-term growth strategies.“Gene’s depth of financial and operational experience will be a tremendous asset to AREY Group as we continue to grow,” said Travis Griffith, CEO of AREY Group. “His background in construction, real estate, and organizational leadership aligns extremely well with our long-term vision and disciplined approach to growth.”Before transitioning into executive leadership within the construction industry, Gobbel spent more than a decade in public accounting, where he managed audits, financial reporting, tax preparation, and compliance initiatives across multiple industries, including real estate and construction.Gobbel is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Georgia and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Furman University. He is also a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA).A graduate of Furman University and Presbyterian College, Gobbel also played minor league baseball within the New York Mets Baseball Organization. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Leslie, their four children, and his one grandchild.________________________________________About AREY GroupAREY Group is a multifamily real estate investment, development, and property management firm based in Macon, Georgia. Focused on creating vibrant, community-driven housing across the Southeast, AREY specializes in transforming spaces through strategic partnerships and thoughtful design. From student, rent by choice and attainable housing to adaptive reuse and public-private developments, AREY Group builds places that connect people and strengthen communities. www.areygroup.com ###

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