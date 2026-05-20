Omega Bio-tek Launches Mag-Bind® Total RNA Xpress Kit for Rapid, High-Quality RNA Purification

Automation-friendly solution delivers fast, reliable total RNA extraction for high-throughput and time-sensitive workflows

With the Mag-Bind® Total RNA Xpress Kit, we’ve streamlined the extraction process while preserving the high-quality results researchers expect.” — Julie Baggs, Scientific Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek, a leading provider of innovative nucleic acid purification solutions, today announced the release of the Mag-Bind® Total RNA Xpress Kit (M6742), a next-generation solution designed for rapid, reliable isolation of high-quality total RNA—including small RNAs—from a wide range of tissue and cultured cell samples. Purpose-built for modern laboratory workflows, the kit combines speed, scalability, and quality to support demanding applications across genomics and molecular biology.The Mag-BindTotal RNA Xpress Kit leverages Omega Bio-tek’s proven magnetic bead technology to deliver high-quality RNA in significantly reduced processing times. Its streamlined workflow incorporates an optimized on-bead DNase digestion step, eliminating the need for a traditional re-bind step and significantly simplifying the purification process. This design reduces hands-on time while minimizing opportunities for error, making it ideal for both manual and automated workflows on open-ended magnetic processors and liquid handling platforms.Engineered for performance and consistency, the Mag-BindTotal RNA Xpress Kit (M6742) delivers high yields of high-quality RNA across diverse sample types, including liver, brain, and muscle tissues, as well as cultured cells. The purified RNA demonstrates excellent integrity and is free of inhibitors that can impact downstream applications such as RT-qPCR and next-generation sequencing. Notably, the kit efficiently isolates total RNA that includes small RNAs, an increasingly important requirement for transcriptomics and regulatory RNA studies, while maintaining strong purity ratios and reproducibility across workflows.The Mag-BindTotal RNA Xpress Kit (M6742) is also designed for flexibility in real-world laboratory settings, showing compatibility with multiple preservation solutions. This versatility allows researchers to integrate the kit seamlessly into existing workflows without needing to modify upstream sample handling protocols. By combining high performance with operational simplicity, the kit empowers laboratories to scale RNA extraction processes without compromising data quality.“RNA purification workflows demand both speed and precision, particularly as laboratories process increasingly complex and high-throughput sample sets,” said Julie Baggs, Scientific Director at Omega Bio-tek. “With the Mag-BindTotal RNA Xpress Kit, we’ve streamlined the extraction process while preserving the high-quality results researchers expect. This solution enables consistent recovery of total RNA, including small RNAs, in a format that integrates seamlessly into automated environments.”Omega Bio-tek will showcase the Mag-BindTotal RNA Xpress Kit at the SLAS Europe 2026 Conference and Exhibition at booth #604, where attendees can explore the kit’s capabilities through live demonstrations and technical discussions. To learn more about the Mag-BindTotal RNA Xpress Kit (M6742), request a sample, or schedule a meeting during SLAS Europe 2026, visit www.omegabiotek.com or contact the company’s technical support team.About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio ranging from low-throughput to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.

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