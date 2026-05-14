BridgeCare Closes Funding Round to Expand Student Mental Wellness Support, Backed by Five Venture Funds

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The capital funds the next release of BridgeCare's student mental wellness and soft-skill development platform

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BridgeCare Technologies , the mental wellness and soft-skill development platform, today announced the close of a new funding round with five aligned venture partners: Michigan Rise, Kalamazoo Forward Ventures, Exit Quotient Ventures, HTLG Fund, and Cityside Ventures.BridgeCare partners with school districts by providing students with mental wellness support, soft skill development, and extending school counselors’ capacity. The funds expand BridgeCare's reach, allowing the platform to serve more students across more school districts.BridgeCare's technology-powered platform delivers measurable, affordable, and scalable outcomes for school districts. Across BridgeCare's district partners, 81% of students report improved mental wellness and 79% show academic improvement against their enrollment baseline."BridgeCare transforms how student mental wellness is supported, with measurable impact across our district partners. This funding allows us to expand that reach to more students and more schools that are ready for a real solution." - Sunny Nadolsky , Founder & CEO, BridgeCare Technologies“BridgeCare is addressing a growing demand for student wellness support with a model designed to extend the reach of counseling teams. Sunny and the BridgeCare team have built a thoughtful platform with strong early traction, and we’re excited to support the company’s continued growth through Michigan Rise.” - Jeff Wesley, Executive Director of Ventures, MSU Research Foundation"BridgeCare is tackling one of the most important challenges in education today: student mental wellness. Their easy to implement solution delivers outcomes that are scalable and affordable for school districts. We are thrilled to help advance that mission." – Daniel Jeffereies, Managing Partner, Kalamazoo Forward VenturesAbout BridgeCare TechnologiesBridgeCare Technologies is a student mental wellness and soft-skill development company founded by CEO Sunny Nadolsky, a serial entrepreneur with prior exits in education technology and healthcare technology. The platform equips students with on-demand support for mental health and wellness, soft-skill development necessary to succeed in school and beyond, and tools for school counselors to extend capacity. BridgeCare is FERPA, COPPA, and HIPAA compliant and is aligned to the CASEL, ASCA, WSCC, MTSS, and NCDG frameworks.For more information, contact contact@bridgecare.me or call (888) 792-7434, or visit www.bridgecare.me SOURCE BridgeCare Technologies, Inc.

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