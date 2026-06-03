Sumachay Lifts Reports Rapid Growth Amid Shift Toward Direct-Supply Warehouse Equipment

The Sumachay Plus SELR20+ lithium-ion electric pallet jack

Canadian-owned and operated supplier; revenue more than doubled year over year; plans a larger Greater Toronto facility for 2027 amid rising operating costs.

TORONTO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sumachay Lifts, a Canadian-owned and operated supplier of warehouse and material handling equipment based in the Greater Toronto Area, says revenue more than doubled year over year as operators across the country reevaluate how they source industrial equipment. The company plans to move to a significantly larger facility in 2027 to absorb expanding inventory and order flow.

Operators across warehousing, manufacturing and logistics are managing persistent labour pressure and the inflation that has lifted operating costs across the sector. Many are looking for shorter supply chains, faster parts availability, and pricing that better reflects what the equipment actually costs to produce.

Sumachay supplies equipment directly to end users rather than through layered dealer and distributor networks. The company says the model lets it shorten supply chains and price equipment closer to what it costs to produce, rather than at the markup traditional dealer-network channels have historically applied.

Order volume and quote activity have continued to climb through the first half of 2026. The expanded facility will hold larger working inventory and is intended to support continued order growth into 2028 and beyond.

About Sumachay Lifts

Sumachay Lifts is a Canadian-owned and operated, direct-to-customer supplier of warehouse and material handling equipment, based in the Greater Toronto Area. Sumachay ships from domestic warehouse inventory and supports customers across the country with bilingual English and French service. More information is available at sumachay.com; Sumachay also operates in India at sumachay.in.

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